Planning to buy Tata Curvv.ev SeriesX? Top 3 facts you should know

Tata Motors has launched the SeriesX range for the Tata Curvv EV lineup, with prices starting at ₹16.99 lakh (ex-showroom). This new offering brings along two fresh variants and a new paint option to the all-electric coupe SUV. As the homegrown automaker has claimed, the new SeriesX range of the Curvv EV has been introduced keeping the focus on longer range driving.

If you are planning to buy the Tata Curvv EV SeriesX, here is a quick and comprehensive look at the key facts about it.

Interestingly, while introducing the SeriesX range, Tata Motors has discontinued the 45 kWh battery option for the Curvv EV and introduced three new trims with the 55 kWh battery pack under the SeriesX range. These are Accomplished X priced at ₹16.99 lakh (ex-showroom), Empowered X priced at ₹19.19 lakh (ex-showroom), and Empowered X Dark Edition priced at ₹19.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The automaker has dropped all other 55 kWh variants as well. Meanwhile, the SeriesX also introduced a new Nitro Crimson exterior shade choice, and the carmaker is offering a lifetime warranty extending to 15 years from the first date of vehicle registration with the battery pack.

If you are planning to buy the Tata Curvv EV SeriesX, here is a quick and comprehensive look at the key facts about it.

Tata Curvv EV SeriesX: Price & variants

Tata Curvv EV SeriesX: Variants & prices Variant Price (ex-showroom) Accomplished X ₹ 16.99 lakh Empowered X ₹ 19.19 lakh Empowered X Dark Edition ₹ 19.49 lakh

Tata Curvv EV SeriesX is priced between ₹16.99 lakh and ₹19.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Under the SeriesX, there are three variant options, which are the Accomplished X, Empowered X and Empowered X Dark Edition, priced at ₹16.99 lakh (ex-showroom), ₹19.19 lakh (ex-showroom), and ₹19.49 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively. The new 55 kWh Accomplished X is the most affordable variant in the line-up, costing ₹50,000 less than the previous 45 kWh trim that was christened as Creative.

Tata Curvv EV SeriesX: Powertrain & specifications

Tata Curvv EV SeriesX: Powertrain Battery 55 kWh Electric motor Single Power 164 bhp Torque 215 Nm ARAI-certified range 502 km Real-world range 400 km 0-100 charging 7.6 hours using 7.2 kW AC charger 0-80% fast charging 40 minutes using DC fast charger

Power for the Tata Curvv EV SeriesX comes from a 55 kWh battery pack, paired with a single electric motor. The electric powertrain churns out 164 bhp peak power and 215 Nm of maximum torque. The three variants under the SeriesX claimed to be capable of running up to 502 km on a single charge. Tata Motors claims the real-world range would be around 400 km on a full charge. Speaking of charging, with a 7.2 kW AC charger, the battery takes 7.6 hours to be topped from 10% to 100%. On the other hand, a DC fast charger charges the battery 10-80% in 40 minutes.

Tata Curvv EV SeriesX: Features

The Accomplished X variant gets a panoramic sunroof, dual 10.25-inch screen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 360-degree camera with blind-spot view monitor, front ventilated seats, leatherette upholstery, and rear sunshades.

Additionally, the Empowered X comes packing more features. Over and above all the features available on the Accomplished X trim, it gets a six-way powered driver seat and two-step reclining rear seats. It also gets a larger 12.3-inch touchscreen and a nine-speaker JBL audio system with a subwoofer. On the safety front, it gets a Level 2 ADAS suite offering 20 functions. Other features include 18-inch aero-optimised wheels and vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V)/ vehicle-to-load (V2L) support.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: