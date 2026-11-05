Planning to buy Mercedes-Benz GLC EV? 5 things to know before you put your money down

Mercedes-Benz has launched its latest electric SUV, GLC EV , in India at a price tag of ₹78.50 lakh (ex-showroom). The Mercedes-Benz GLC EV comes as the fastest global model from the German luxury car giant that has reached India in less than a six-month period. Assembled locally in India at the automaker's Chakan plant in Pune, deliveries of the GLC EV are slated to commence on Diwali. The carmaker has claimed that it has already secured more than 1,000 bookings for the EV and that it has been sold out till March 2027.

The Mercedes-Benz GLC EV has been launched in India with a starting price of Rs. 78.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

If you are planning to buy the Mercedes-Benz GLC EV, here are the top five facts you must know.

Mercedes-Benz GLC EV: Price & variant

The Mercedes-Benz GLC EV is available in a single variant, the 400 4Matic guise. Priced at ₹78.50 lakh (ex-showroom), the electric SUV is an all-electric successor of the highly popular Mercedes-Benz GLC SUV, which is considered one of the bestselling models from the brand in India. The German auto OEM has claimed that the SUV has secured over 1,000 bookings and has been sold out till March 2027.

Mercedes-Benz GLC EV: Built on MB.EA-M platform

The Mercedes-Benz GLC EV is the first car of the OEM to be built on the MB.EA-M architecture. The MB.EA-M stands for Mercedes-Benz Electric Architecture Mid-Size. It is the automaker's dedicated, next-generation electric vehicle platform built specifically for mid-size electric cars.

Mercedes-Benz GLC EV: Powertrain & specifications

On the powertrain front, the Mercedes-Benz GLC EV gets a single powertrain choice. Powering the new GLC EV is a 94 kWh battery pack, paired with a dual electric motor setup, which enables the SUV with all-wheel-drive (AWD) functionality. The electric powertrain churns out 490 bhp of peak power and 800 Nm of maximum torque. It claims to be capable of accelerating to 100 kmph from a standstill in 4.3 seconds.

Mercedes-Benz GLC EV: Tech-aided features

Mercedes-Benz GLC EV comes packed with a wide range of features. The list of features includes a massive 39.1-inch MBUX hyperscreen, Burmester audio system with Dolby Atmos, ambient lighting, panoramic glass roof, ventilation, and massage function for front occupants, full-LED light package, power-folding second row, wireless charging pads, Level 2 ADAS suite, auto-park function, etc.

Mercedes-Benz GLC EV: Design

The Mercedes-Benz GLC EV comes with an electric AMG grille, 20-inch AMG-spec wheels, flush-fitting door handles, aluminium running boards, connected split taillights, etc. It gets a 570-litre boot space along with a 128-litre frunk. Also, it comes with a length of 4,850 mm, along with a wheelbase of 2,970 mm. This makes the GLC EV one of the largest cars in its class and category.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: