Planning to buy Mercedes-Benz CLA EV? Key facts you must know

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Mercedes-Benz has launched the all-new Mercedes-Benz CLA EV, which, with a price tag of ₹55 lakh (ex-showroom), has entered the Indian market as the most affordable model of the brand in the country. The CLA EV has become the new entry point to the Mercedes-Benz product lineup in India, effectively replacing the A-Class Limousine, as well as the EQA and EQB EVs.
CLA is not a new nomenclature in India, but this is the first time it is being sold in the country as an electric car. Within a short span, the electric car has received more than 400 bookings since March 10. The Mercedes-Benz CLA EV is available in three trim options: CLA 200 Standard Range Progressive Line, priced at ₹55 lakh (ex-showroom), CLA 250+ Long Range AMG Line, priced at ₹59 lakh (ex-showroom), and CLA 250+ Long Range Launch Edition, priced at ₹64 lakh (ex-showroom).
|Mercedes-Benz CLA EV: Variant & prices
|Variant
|Price (ex-showroom)
|CLA 200 Standard Range Progressive Line
|₹55 lakh
|CLA 250+ Long Range AMG Line
|₹59 lakh
|CLA 250+ Long Range Launch Edition
|₹64 lakh
If you are planning to buy the Mercedes-Benz CLA EV, here are the key facts about this electric sedan.
|Mercedes-Benz CLA EV: Variant-wise powertrain & specification
|CLA 200 Standard Range Progressive Line
|CLA 250+ Long Range AMG Line
|CLA 250+ Long Range Launch Edition
|Battery
|58 kWh
|85 kWh
|85 kWh
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|RWD
|RWD
|Range
|542 km
|792 km
|792 km
|0-100 kmph
|7.5 seconds
|6.7 seconds
|6.7 seconds
|Power
|220 bhp
|268 bhp
|268 bhp
|Torque
|335 Nm
|335 Nm
|335 Nm
Mercedes-Benz has also introduced a special Launch Edition of the CLA EV that comes wearing a matte black exterior paint shade. It gets larger 19-inch alloy wheels and also the Superscreen display comprising triple digital screens. It also gets illuminated door sills and edition-specific ambient lighting, leather upholstery and trim materials. Speaking of powertrain, it comes with the same specifications as the 250+ LR trim.
Mercedes-Benz CLA EV comes with an aerodynamic design that claims to have helped the electric sedan to achieve an excellent low drag co-efficiency of 0.21. The frontal area minimisation has helped in reducing the drag. The lighting elements come with a focus on the brand's three-pointed star logo. The motif is visible in the CLA's headlights and taillights. The flush front grille also comes with 142 backlit stars. The higher variant gets a sporty bumper and 18-inch AMG alloy wheels. There is an original CLA-inspired coupe-like tapered roofline and frameless doors.
Inside the cabin, the CLA EV gets a tech-forward approach. It gets a full-width glossy panel incorporating a 14-inch central touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display and a cluster of illuminated three-pointed stars on the passenger side. The higher variant gets a flat-bottomed AMG steering wheel, metal pedals and AMG seat upholstery. The Launch Edition variant gets the Superscreen with a triple screen layout. Other key features include powered, heated and massaging front seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, ambient lighting, a panoramic glass roof, a Burmester 3D audio system, a wireless charging pad, six airbags, auto park assist, a 360-degree parking camera, a Level 2+ ADAS suite, etc.
Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.