Planning to buy Mercedes-Benz CLA EV? Key facts you must know

Mercedes-Benz has launched the all-new Mercedes-Benz CLA EV , which, with a price tag of ₹55 lakh (ex-showroom), has entered the Indian market as the most affordable model of the brand in the country. The CLA EV has become the new entry point to the Mercedes-Benz product lineup in India, effectively replacing the A-Class Limousine, as well as the EQA and EQB EVs.

CLA is not a new nomenclature in India, but this is the first time it is being sold in the country as an electric car. Within a short span, the electric car has received more than 400 bookings since March 10. The Mercedes-Benz CLA EV is available in three trim options: CLA 200 Standard Range Progressive Line, priced at ₹55 lakh (ex-showroom), CLA 250+ Long Range AMG Line, priced at ₹59 lakh (ex-showroom), and CLA 250+ Long Range Launch Edition, priced at ₹64 lakh (ex-showroom).

Mercedes-Benz CLA EV: Variant & prices Variant Price (ex-showroom) CLA 200 Standard Range Progressive Line ₹ 55 lakh CLA 250+ Long Range AMG Line ₹ 59 lakh CLA 250+ Long Range Launch Edition ₹ 64 lakh

If you are planning to buy the Mercedes-Benz CLA EV, here are the key facts about this electric sedan.

Mercedes-Benz CLA EV: Battery and range

Mercedes-Benz CLA EV: Variant-wise powertrain & specification CLA 200 Standard Range Progressive Line CLA 250+ Long Range AMG Line CLA 250+ Long Range Launch Edition Battery 58 kWh 85 kWh 85 kWh Drivetrain RWD RWD RWD Range 542 km 792 km 792 km 0-100 kmph 7.5 seconds 6.7 seconds 6.7 seconds Power 220 bhp 268 bhp 268 bhp Torque 335 Nm 335 Nm 335 Nm

Mercedes-Benz CLA EV: Launch Edition based on 250+ LR variant

Mercedes-Benz has also introduced a special Launch Edition of the CLA EV that comes wearing a matte black exterior paint shade. It gets larger 19-inch alloy wheels and also the Superscreen display comprising triple digital screens. It also gets illuminated door sills and edition-specific ambient lighting, leather upholstery and trim materials. Speaking of powertrain, it comes with the same specifications as the 250+ LR trim.

Mercedes-Benz CLA EV: Suave design

Mercedes-Benz CLA EV comes with an aerodynamic design that claims to have helped the electric sedan to achieve an excellent low drag co-efficiency of 0.21. The frontal area minimisation has helped in reducing the drag. The lighting elements come with a focus on the brand's three-pointed star logo. The motif is visible in the CLA's headlights and taillights. The flush front grille also comes with 142 backlit stars. The higher variant gets a sporty bumper and 18-inch AMG alloy wheels. There is an original CLA-inspired coupe-like tapered roofline and frameless doors.

Mercedes-Benz CLA EV: Tech-forward cabin

Inside the cabin, the CLA EV gets a tech-forward approach. It gets a full-width glossy panel incorporating a 14-inch central touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display and a cluster of illuminated three-pointed stars on the passenger side. The higher variant gets a flat-bottomed AMG steering wheel, metal pedals and AMG seat upholstery. The Launch Edition variant gets the Superscreen with a triple screen layout. Other key features include powered, heated and massaging front seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, ambient lighting, a panoramic glass roof, a Burmester 3D audio system, a wireless charging pad, six airbags, auto park assist, a 360-degree parking camera, a Level 2+ ADAS suite, etc.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

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