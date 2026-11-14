Planning to buy BYD's Denza D9 MPV? Top 5 facts you must know

Chinese automobile giant BYD has launched its luxury car brand Denza in India, joining rivals like Mercedes-Benz and Toyota in targeting more affluent consumers in the world's third-largest car market. Under the Denza brand, BYD launched two models in India: a seven-seater electric MPV called D9, which will compete with the Mercedes-Benz V-Class and Toyota Vellfire , and the Z9 GT , a four-door performance EV. The Denza D9 is priced at ₹90 lakh, while the Denza Z9 GT is priced at ₹1.56 crore (ex-showroom).

If you are planning to buy the Denza D9 MPV, here is a quick look at the top five facts about this model.

If you are planning to buy the Denza D9 MPV, here is a quick look at the top five facts about this model.

Denza D9: Price, booking & variant

Denza D9 is priced at ₹90 lakh (ex-showroom). Positioned as a high-end premium offering, it is imported to India as a completely built unit (CBU) model and is available in a single, fully-loaded variant. The electric MPV is available for booking at ₹10 lakh. Available in four colours, namely Whale Sea Blue, Cosmos Black, Starry Night Grey, and Arctic White, the Denza D9 will be retailed through official dealerships in six cities across India: Gurugram, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad.

Denza D9: Battery and range

Powering the Denza D9 is a 115.07 kWh BYD Blade LFP battery pack. This battery pack promises to deliver a NEDC-claimed range of up to 730 km on a single charge, which could vary between 600-730 km depending on the test cycle.

Denza D9: Powertrain & performance

The battery pack of the Denza D9 is paired with a front-wheel-drive (FWD) setup with an electric motor mounted to the front axle. This electric motor churns out 456 bhp peak power and 365 Nm of maximum torque. Denza claims the electric MPV is capable of accelerating 0-100 kmph in 8.5 seconds. In the international market, the global FWD model can reach this mark in 6.9 seconds, while the AWD variant is capable of reaching the same mark in 9.5 seconds.

Denza D9: Dimensions

The Denza D9 is a luxury people mover focused on a spacious cabin for families. Naturally, the MPV comes with a massive footprint and strong road presence. Dimensionally, it measures 5.250 mm in length, 1,960 mm in width, 1,920 mm in height and has a wheelbase of 3,110 mm.

Denza D9: Notable features

Speaking of features, the Denza D9 luxury MPV comes loaded with a plethora of advanced technology-aided features. These include armrest screens for the second row, cooling and heating compartments, panoramic sunroof, multi-mode massage seats, a 15.6-inch floating touchscreen unit, a 10.25-inch 3D instrument cluster, a twin-spoke steering wheel, ambient lighting, a 16-speaker audio system, ADAS suite, 360-degree camera, and nine airbags. It also gets second-row captain seats with 10-point massage, 10-way power adjustment, heating, ventilation, and memory functions.

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