HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Planning To Buy An Ev In Up? 5 Ways You Can Benefit From New Ev Policy

Planning to buy an EV in UP? 5 ways you can benefit from new EV policy

  • The Uttar Pradesh government has come out with its own EV Policy this week. It offers several incentives to buyers who want to shift to electric vehicles in the state.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 14 Oct 2022, 12:25 PM
The Uttar Pradesh government has rolled out its 2022 Electric Vehicle Policy in a bid to further quicken the pace of adoption for battery-powered vehicles in the state.
The Uttar Pradesh government has rolled out its 2022 Electric Vehicle Policy in a bid to further quicken the pace of adoption for battery-powered vehicles in the state.
The Uttar Pradesh government has rolled out its 2022 Electric Vehicle Policy in a bid to further quicken the pace of adoption for battery-powered vehicles in the state.
The Uttar Pradesh government has rolled out its 2022 Electric Vehicle Policy in a bid to further quicken the pace of adoption for battery-powered vehicles in the state.

Two years after neighbouring states like Delhi, Rajasthan and Haryana came up with their EV policies, Uttar Pradesh too now has its own. The state cabinet has approved the new EV policy called Uttar Pradesh Electric Vehicle Manufacturing and Mobility Policy 2022 earlier this week. The policy is not only aimed to benefit private buyers of EVs, but also commercial vehicles like three-wheelers, buses and other transport vehicles.

 

Here is a quick look at the benefits one will be able to avail when buying a personal electric car or two-wheeler in Uttar Pradesh.

1

The UP government will offer complete waiver of registration fees and road tax for any electric vehicle bought and registered in the state. The benefit will be available from the day the state government formally issues a notification on the new EV policy. In case one plans to buy an EV after three years, the state government will waive off these two for someone buying an EV manufactured in the state. The benefits after two years are in line with the state government's initiative to invest more than 30,000 crore to become a global hub for EV manufacturing.

2

Besides waiving off road tax and registration fees, the UP government will also offer incentives for buying new electric vehicles in the state. Electric two-wheelers, which currently dominate the share of EV sold in India, will get maximum benefit in the state. UP government will offer subsidy worth up to 5,000 over the ex-showroom cost minus GST on a particular EV. According to the budget allocation, around two lakh electric two-wheeler buyers will benefit from this incentive.

3

For someone looking to buy an electric car can avail subsidy worth up to one lakh over the ex-factory cost of the vehicle. The subsidy can be availed by the first 25,000 electric car buyers in the state.

4

Uttar Pradesh is also home to a large number of electric three-wheelers. In order to promote cleaner mode of transport, the state government has decided to extend the incentives to electric rickshaws and tempos with benefits up to 12,000 per EV. This will help around 50,000 buyers of electric three-wheelers in the state according to budget allocation.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Ev
 
Prices are currently unavailable
View Details
Tata Tiago Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tiago Ev
19.2 kWh | Electric | Automatic | 250 Km
₹8.49 - 11.79 Lakh**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mg Zs Ev (HT Auto photo)
Mg Zs Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹21 - 24.68 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹13.99 - 16.85 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Tigor Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹11.99 - 13.14 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon Ev Prime (HT Auto photo)
Tata  Nexon Ev Prime
30.2 kWh | Electric | Automatic | 312 Km
₹14.99 - 17.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
5

The EV Policy of the state also aims to transform public transport with offers to promote electric mobility. The EV policy will also offer subsidy worth up to 20 lakh on electric bus besides other commercial vehicles. The state government has kept aside 80 crore as subsidy amount to buy new electric buses. Other electric commercial vehicles will get incentives of up to one lakh.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
First Published Date: 14 Oct 2022, 12:25 PM IST
TAGS: Electric vehicle Electric car EV Policy Uttar Pradesh EV Policy
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Ola Electric is using a single telescopic front suspension. (Photo courtesy: Facebook/Sanjeev Jain)
Ola S1 Pro electric scooter's front suspension breaks soon after delivery
Maruti Suzuki is offering the new Alto K10, launched barely a few months ago, on heavy discounts. Renault Kwid gets offers up to ₹35,000 this festive season,
Planning to buy new car in Diwali? These five offer over 30,000 discount
magnite_3
Nissan Magnite named official car of ICC T20 World Cup
Kia Carens takes on the likes of Hyundai Alcazar and Tata Safari, among others, in the Indian car market.
Booked a Kia Carens? This is how long you might have to wait to get it
The T03 EV from Leapmotor has a slew of features which also includes unlock functionality through facial recognition.
Curious case of China's 9 lakh hot EV. And why its success is indefinite

Trending this Week

Demand for CNG vehicles have been increasing. 
Top 6 CNG cars in India under 10 lakhs
Ola Electric is using a single telescopic front suspension. (Photo courtesy: Facebook/Sanjeev Jain)
Ola S1 Pro electric scooter's front suspension breaks soon after delivery
Tiago EV is the fourth electric car from Tata Motors after Nexon EV, Tigor EV and Nexon EV Max.
Tiago EV online bookings hit snag on Day 1, many complain of error messages
Maruti Suzuki had launched the last facelift version of the S-Cross SUV back in 2020. It failed to garner as much attention as its rivals which ultimately led to the carmaker introducing the brand new model Grand Vitara.
Maruti Suzuki officially pulls plug on S-Cross after launch of Grand Vitara SUV
File photo used for representational purposes.
Uber shocks passenger with a bill of over 27 lakh for a 15-minute ride

Explore Car EMI’s

Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta
EMI starts from
₹ 23,770
Kia Carens
Kia Carens
EMI starts from
₹ NA

Latest News

Planning to buy an EV in UP? 5 ways you can benefit from new EV policy
Planning to buy an EV in UP? 5 ways you can benefit from new EV policy
Ultraviolette F77 electric motorcycle launch date finally revealed
Ultraviolette F77 electric motorcycle launch date finally revealed
Top 5 SUVs with maximum discounts to buy this Diwali
Top 5 SUVs with maximum discounts to buy this Diwali
Your SUV isn't a real SUV unless it's a Rezvani Vengeance military-grade machine
Your SUV isn't a real SUV unless it's a Rezvani Vengeance military-grade machine
Own an EV in Delhi? Soon, power the battery on the streets
Own an EV in Delhi? Soon, power the battery on the streets

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city