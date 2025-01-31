Planning to buy an electric car? Wait for these 5 before you make a decision

India's electric vehicle (EV) market is poised for significant growth in 2025, with several automakers introducing new models that promise enhanced performance, range, and features. Here’s a look at five upcoming electric cars set to make a mark on Indian roads:

1 MG M9 MG Motor is gearing up to launch the MG M9, an electric multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) designed to offer spacious interiors and advanced features. While specific details about the M9 are still unannounced, it is anticipated to cater to families seeking a blend of comfort and sustainability. The M9 is expected to feature a modern design, ample seating capacity and the latest infotainment systems, aligning with MG's reputation for delivering value-packed vehicles.

2 Tata Sierra Tata Motors is reviving its iconic Sierra model with an electric twist. The Tata Sierra EV retains the classic SUV's robust design while incorporating contemporary elements like connected LED DRLs and a closed-off grille. The vehicle is expected to offer a range of over 400 km on a single charge, catering to both urban and inter-city travel needs. Inside, the Sierra EV is anticipated to feature a spacious cabin equipped with modern amenities, reflecting Tata's commitment to innovation and sustainability.

3 VinFast VF 7 Vietnamese automaker VinFast is entering the Indian market with the VF 7, a compact 5-seater SUV. The VF 7 is available in two variants namely Eco and Plus. The Eco variant comes with a single electric motor producing 201 BHP and 310 Nm of torque, while the Plus variant features dual electric motors delivering a combined output of 349 BHP and 500 Nm. Both variants are equipped with a 75.3 kWh battery, offering a range of up to 450 km making it a compelling choice for those seeking performance and efficiency.

4 Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Maruti Suzuki is set to debut its first electric SUV, the e Vitara, in 2025. Developed in collaboration with Toyota, the e Vitara is expected to offer a range exceeding 500 km on a single charge. The SUV will feature a modern design, spacious interiors, and advanced safety features, aiming to provide a comprehensive package for the Indian consumer. With Maruti's extensive service network and brand trust, the e Vitara is poised to make a significant impact in the EV segment.

5 BYD Sealion 7 BYD is introducing the Sealion 7, an electric SUV based on its advanced e-Platform 3.0 Evo. The Sealion 7 will be available in two configurations: a rear-wheel-drive variant with an 82.5 kWh battery delivering 308 BHP and 380 Nm of torque, and an all-wheel-drive variant with a 91.3 kWh battery producing 523 BHP and 690 Nm of torque. The SUV boasts a sleek design with a coupe-inspired roofline, a 15.6-inch rotating touchscreen, and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

