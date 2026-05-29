Planning to buy a Tesla Model Y? 5 things to know before putting your money down

Tesla entered the Indian market with the launch of the Model Y, one of the more recognisable EVs on our roads. Positioned as a premium electric crossover, the Model Y combines Tesla’s minimalist design language with long driving range, connected tech, fast-charging capability, and advanced driver assistance systems. However, before putting down your money, there are some important details buyers should understand regarding the available variants, battery options, cabin features, pricing structure, and safety technology. Here are five key details worth knowing before booking the Tesla Model Y in India:

1. Tesla’s first official product for India

The Model Y marks Tesla’s long-awaited entry into the Indian market. Based on the same platform as the Tesla Model 3, the electric crossover brings a taller stance, increased practicality, and more cabin space suited for families.

Tesla has introduced the SUV in rear-wheel-drive form for India, while all-wheel-drive versions are available internationally. The Model Y follows Tesla’s minimalist design philosophy, with clean surfacing, flush door handles, slim LED lighting, and a panoramic glass roof.

2. There are three variants on offer

Tesla has launched the Model Y in multiple trims for India:

Variant Ex-showroom price Model Y Premium RWD ₹ 50.89 lakh Model Y Rear-Wheel Drive ₹ 59.89 lakh Model Y Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive ₹ 67.89 lakh

The optional Full Self-Driving package costs an additional ₹6 lakh over the standard price. Buyers can also choose from seven exterior colour options and two interior themes depending on the variant.

3. Two battery pack options

The Model Y is available with two battery configurations in India. The standard Rear-Wheel Drive versions use a 60 kWh battery pack offering a claimed WLTP range of up to 500 km. Meanwhile, the Long Range RWD variant gets a larger 75 kWh battery with a claimed driving range of up to 622 km on a single charge.

Both versions use a single rear-mounted electric motor producing 295 bhp, enabling a claimed 0-100 kmph sprint time of 5.9 seconds. Tesla also claims that fast charging can replenish between 238 km and 267 km of range in approximately 15 minutes, depending on the battery configuration.

4. Premium variant gets additional cabin upgrades

The Model Y carries a minimalist cabin with nearly all major vehicle controls integrated into the large 15.4-inch touchscreen. Rear passengers additionally get their own 8-inch display for entertainment and climate functions.

Features available across the range include dual-zone climate control, powered front seats, panoramic glass roof, power-operated tailgate, over-the-air software updates, and wireless smartphone connectivity.

The Premium variant further adds an all-black interior theme with a black headliner and upgraded trim finishes. This model also gets a larger 16-inch touchscreen with improved responsiveness and quicker access to navigation, entertainment, and vehicle settings. Buyers can additionally opt for the Zen Grey interior finish for a more modern cabin feel.

5. Safety and driver assistance tech

The Model Y comes equipped with a broad safety suite, including multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, traction control, electronic stability control, and advanced electronic safety systems.

Tesla’s Autopilot suite is also included, bringing adaptive cruise control and lane-keeping assist functionality. Buyers can additionally opt for the Full Self-Driving package, though Tesla notes that these functions remain dependent on regulatory approvals and still require active driver supervision.

The SUV also benefits from Tesla’s connected software ecosystem, which allows for continuous feature updates and improvements through over-the-air updates after purchase.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: