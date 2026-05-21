Planning to buy a Maruti Suzuki e Vitara? Here are 5 things to know before putting your money down

Maruti Suzuki launched its first fully-electric vehicle, the e Vitara, earlier this year. While the company already has two strong hybrid petrol vehicles in its product portfolio with the Grand Vitara and Invicto , the e Vitara marked the company’s venture into electric powertrains. If you are planning to buy a Maruti Suzuki e Vitara , here are 5 things to know before putting down your money:

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara: Design

The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara was first showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo as the eVX concept. The similarities between the two vehicles are extremely evident as both pack a muscular design. Additionally, it gets a closed-out front bumper along with Y-shaped LED DRLs, while the lower part of the front bumper looks similar to that of the Brezza. Notably, the charging ports are placed on the front quarter panels as well as 18-inch alloy wheels. The rear-door handle is placed on the C-pillar.

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Maruti Suzuki e Vitara: Battery Pack, Range and Power

The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara is offered with two battery options: a 49-kWH and a 61-kWH while the first fully-electric car from the company boasts an ARAI-certified range of 543 km. The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara further boasts different power outputs as the smaller battery pack variant produces 144 bhp, while the bigger battery pack variant produces 171 bhp, sending the power to two wheels only, as opposed to four wheels available in the international market. The electric motors produce a peak torque of 189 Nm.

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara: Interior and Features

The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara is one of the more premium cars that the company has produced. Additionally, the electric SUV boasts a dual-tone interior, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a 10.09-inch digital infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a sunroof with fixed glass, ambient lighting with multi-colour illumination, a twindeck floating console, a wireless charger, Infinity by Harman audio systems, front ventilated seats, 10-way power adjustable front seats, sliding and reclining rear seats, 40-20-40 rear seats and a PM 2.5 air filter, among others.

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Maruti Suzuki e Vitara: Safety

The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara has scored a perfect five-star safety rating at the Bharat NCAP. In addition to that, the company has fitted its first-ever electric SUV with safety features, including a Level 2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS), seven airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), traction control, anti-lock braking system (ABS) with electronic brakeforce distribution (EBD), a 360-degree camera, blind-spot monitoring camera and parking sensors in the front and back, among others.

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara: Price

While the starting ex-showroom price of the base variant of the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara starts at ₹15.99 lakh, the top variant boasts a starting ex-showroom price of ₹20.01 lakh. There are three variants of the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara with the mid-variant being priced at ₹17.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Furthermore, Maruti Suzuki offers BaaS on the e Vitara, taking its upfront cost of acquisition down to ₹10.99 lakh with an additional ₹3.99 per km.

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