Planning to book the Kia Syros EV? 5 things to know before you spend your money

Kia India has taken the wraps off the Syros EV and opened pre-bookings for the electric SUV at ₹25,000. Positioned as a tech-heavy model, the Syros EV arrives with two battery choices, a claimed range of up to 526 km, and a long list of comfort and safety features.

The Kia Syros will be offered in multiple trims; however, prices will be announced closer to the start of deliveries. Here are five things to know about the new electric compact SUV before you put your money down:

Two battery options with different ranges

The Syros EV will be sold with a 42 kWh battery pack and a larger 51.4 kWh unit. Kia claims the 42 kWh version can travel up to 443 km on the ARAI-certified MIDC cycle, while the 51.4 kWh version is said to deliver 526 km. The electric SUV uses a front-mounted motor producing 170 hp.

The larger battery version is also claimed to sprint from 0-100 kmph in 8.1 seconds. The Syros EV is based on Kia’s K1 platform and uses an NMC battery pack with an IP67 rating. It also gets a liquid-cooled thermal management system.

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Charging options and electric-only features

Kia has equipped the Syros EV with 100 kW DC fast charging support. According to the company, this setup can take the battery from 10 to 80 per cent in 39 minutes. The SUV also comes with a 10.8 kW onboard AC charger.

Other electric-specific features include battery conditioning, regenerative braking with Auto Mode, i-Pedal, Vehicle-to-Load, Digital Key, Shift-by-Wire and a Virtual Engine Sound System. Kia will also offer a lifetime high-voltage battery warranty, an assured buyback programme and a Battery-as-a-Service option.

Cabin and conveniences

Inside, the Syros EV features Kia’s 30-inch Trinity panoramic display. This setup combines a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen and a 5-inch climate control display.

The equipment list also includes wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Kia Connect 2.0 with more than 95 connected car functions, over-the-air updates, a Harman Kardon eight-speaker audio system, a dual-pane panoramic sunroof, ventilated front and rear seats, a four-way power-adjustable driver’s seat, wireless phone charging, ambient lighting and a 16-litre front storage compartment.

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Safety equipment

Kia has fitted the Syros EV with Level 2 ADAS and 16 driver assistance functions. These include forward collision avoidance assist, smart cruise control with stop-and-go, lane keeping assist, lane following assist and driver attention warning.

Standard safety equipment includes six airbags, electronic stability control, vehicle stability management, hill-start assist, tyre pressure monitoring system, all-wheel disc brakes, an electronic parking brake with auto hold, ISOFIX child seat mounts, a 360-degree camera and parking sensors.

Variants and colour options

The Syros EV will be available in HTK, HTK+, HTX, HTK+ ER, HTX ER, HTX+ ER and X-Line ER variants. Colour choices include Glacier White Pearl, Frost Blue, Gravity Grey, Pewter Olive, Magma Red, Ivory Silver Matte, Ivory Silver Gloss, Aurora Black Pearl and Xclusive Matte Graphite with Aurora Black Pearl for the X-Line ER variant. Kia has not announced prices yet.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

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