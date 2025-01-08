“Perfect for Indian roads”: Netizens react to jumping BYD YangWang U9 at CES 2025

The BYD YangWang U9 electric supercar was recently showcased leaping six meters over a pothole thanks to its cutting-edge Disus-X suspension system. The car is fitted with a slew of advanced technology that allows for complex lateral and longitudinal motion control. While the video shared by the Chinese electric carmaker highlighted the u9's revolutionary technology, it also sparked social media attention, with Indian users joking about the feature's potential to tackle the country's infamous potholes.

The BYD YangWang U9 is an autonomous all-electric supercar that was originally unveiled in 2023. This car, which bears a resemblance to a few existing McLaren models, features self-driving tech and is capable of navigating potholes, spikes, and other obstacles in a unique fashion. The Chinese EV manufacturer has published a video demonstrating how the YangWang U9, which costs $230,000, avoids a series of road hazards by hopping over them.

The video shows the BYD YangWang U9 driving down a long stretch of road and jumping over a massive water-filled pothole that is said to be six metres wide and 2.5 metres long. As the car continues driving, it comes across another obstacle further down the road – a bed of spikes around 3.5 cm tall – and leaps over it similarly.

The video shows the car accelerating from a standstill to 120 kmph and clearing all given obstacles. The clip gives a good view of how the front wheels raise the front end first, followed by the rear wheels, causing the EV to hop over. Another thing to note is that, as the clip suggests, all of this was done without human intervention.

Netizens react:

Users on social media were quick to react to the innovative technology with some praising the manufacturers and others joking about its potential in Indian cities. One user on X, formerly known as Twitter, commented, “It’ll be flying on Indian roads… thanks to advanced crater technology."

A user said, “Speed bumps have filed a complaint," while another commented, “We may need this or Mumbai roads, so that we can jump past all the potholes."

A user on Instagram added that the Yangwang U9 would make, “a worthy contender for Indian roads." Another user wrote in a comment section, “In India, this car will launch over one pothole, straight into another."

