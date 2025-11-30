Paytm Founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma takes delivery of Tesla Model Y

Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma has recently taken delivery of his spanking new Tesla Model Y in the Glacier Blue colour option. Interestingly, he is one of the original 2016 Tesla Model 3 reservation holders, finally getting his hands on a much-awaited booking. Sharma was pictured at the newly opened Tesla Centre in Gurugram, Haryana, taking delivery from Tesla India’s new General Manager, Sharad Agarwal.

The Tesla Model Y marked the US-based EV manufacturer’s entry into the Indian market, having launched in July 2025 in two variants. The premium electric crossover is the brand’s global best-seller and it reaced our shores in the rear-wheel drive configuration. Based on the Model 3’s platform, it comes with a higher ride height and more cabin space. Available in both standard and Long Range variants, the Model Y’s price in India starts from ₹59.89 lakh (ex-showroom).

Tesla Model Y: Battery and Range

The Tesla Model Y L measures 179 mm longer with a 150 mm increase in its wheelbase, allowing for a six-seater configuration

The Model Y RWD comes with two battery packs: the base 60 kWh unit offers up to 500 km (WLTP) of single-charge range, while the 75 kWh battery extends it to 622 km (WLTP). These supply a single electric motor mounted at the rear, producing 295 bhp. With this, the Model Y can make the 0-100 kmph sprint in 5.9 seconds. The electric SUV is compatible with the Tesla Superchargers, with a 15-minute charge said to replenish between 238 km to 267 km of range, depending on the battery pack.

Tesla Model Y: Tech suite

The minimalist cabin takes some time to get used to, especially the lack of buttons. The infotainment screen is the command centre on this e-SUV.

The Model Y brings minimalist interiors with a fixed glass roof and acoustic laminated glass panels for enhanced sound insulation. It gets a clean dashboard design with everything integrated into the 15.4-inch central touchscreen, while rear passengers get an 8-inch rear screen. The EV further features dual-zone climate control, power-adjustable front seats, a power-operated tailgate, and a panoramic roof.

