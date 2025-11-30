HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles Paytm Founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma Takes Delivery Of Tesla Model Y In Glacier Blue

Paytm Founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma takes delivery of Tesla Model Y

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 30 Nov 2025, 12:50 pm
Follow us on:
Source Ribbon
Follow us on:
Source Ribbon

  • Vijay Shekhar Sharma was among the original 2016 Model Y reservation holders, and he has now finally got his Tesla after nearly a decade. 

Tesla Model Y
Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma has taken delivery of his brand new Tesla Model Y
Tesla Model Y
Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma has taken delivery of his brand new Tesla Model Y
View Personalised Offers on
Tesla Model Y arrow icon
Check Offers icon Check Offers

Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma has recently taken delivery of his spanking new Tesla Model Y in the Glacier Blue colour option. Interestingly, he is one of the original 2016 Tesla Model 3 reservation holders, finally getting his hands on a much-awaited booking. Sharma was pictured at the newly opened Tesla Centre in Gurugram, Haryana, taking delivery from Tesla India’s new General Manager, Sharad Agarwal.

Preferred Source Banner
Preferred Source Banner

The Tesla Model Y marked the US-based EV manufacturer’s entry into the Indian market, having launched in July 2025 in two variants. The premium electric crossover is the brand’s global best-seller and it reaced our shores in the rear-wheel drive configuration. Based on the Model 3’s platform, it comes with a higher ride height and more cabin space. Available in both standard and Long Range variants, the Model Y’s price in India starts from 59.89 lakh (ex-showroom).

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Tesla Model Y (HT Auto photo)
Tesla Model Y
BatteryCapacity Icon75 kwh Range Icon622 km
₹ 59.89 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Kia Ev6 (HT Auto photo)
Kia EV6
BatteryCapacity Icon84 kWh Range Icon663 km
₹ 65.97 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Bmw Ix1 (HT Auto photo)
BMW iX1
BatteryCapacity Icon66.4 kWh Range Icon417 km
₹ 66.90 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Skoda Superb 2025 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Skoda Superb 2025
Engine Icon1998 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 55 - 60 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Mercedes-benz Eqa (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-Benz EQA
BatteryCapacity Icon70.5 kWh Range Icon560 km
₹ 67.20 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Volvo Ex40 (HT Auto photo)
Volvo EX40
BatteryCapacity Icon69 kWh Range Icon475 km
₹ 56.10 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Tesla Model Y: Battery and Range

Tesla Model Y L
The Tesla Model Y L measures 179 mm longer with a 150 mm increase in its wheelbase, allowing for a six-seater configuration
Tesla Model Y L
The Tesla Model Y L measures 179 mm longer with a 150 mm increase in its wheelbase, allowing for a six-seater configuration

The Model Y RWD comes with two battery packs: the base 60 kWh unit offers up to 500 km (WLTP) of single-charge range, while the 75 kWh battery extends it to 622 km (WLTP). These supply a single electric motor mounted at the rear, producing 295 bhp. With this, the Model Y can make the 0-100 kmph sprint in 5.9 seconds. The electric SUV is compatible with the Tesla Superchargers, with a 15-minute charge said to replenish between 238 km to 267 km of range, depending on the battery pack.

Also Read : Tesla opens all-in-one centre in Gurugram for sales, fast-charging and service

Tesla Model Y: Tech suite

Tesla Model Y Review
The minimalist cabin takes some time to get used to, especially the lack of buttons. The infotainment screen is the command centre on this e-SUV.
Tesla Model Y Review
The minimalist cabin takes some time to get used to, especially the lack of buttons. The infotainment screen is the command centre on this e-SUV.

The Model Y brings minimalist interiors with a fixed glass roof and acoustic laminated glass panels for enhanced sound insulation. It gets a clean dashboard design with everything integrated into the 15.4-inch central touchscreen, while rear passengers get an 8-inch rear screen. The EV further features dual-zone climate control, power-adjustable front seats, a power-operated tailgate, and a panoramic roof.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: 30 Nov 2025, 12:50 pm IST
TAGS: tesla tesla india tesla model y model y electric car electric vehicle ev

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.