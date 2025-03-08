OPG Mobility announces price reduction on the Ferrato range of 2-wheelers

OPG Mobility formerly known as Okaya EV has announced a price reduction on the Ferrato range of two-wheelers. Under the Ferrato brand, OPG Mobility sells electric scooters and motorcycles. The brand sells MotoFaast , Faast F3 electric scooters and Disruptor electric motorcycle.

First up, there is the Faast F4, it now costs ₹1.10 lakh, the Faast F2T and F2B is priced at ₹89,999. Then there is the Faast F2F, which costs ₹80,000. The most affordable electric scooter that OPG Mobility sells is the Freedum LA at ₹50,000 and the Freedum LI costs ₹70,000. Finally, there is the Classiq is priced at ₹60,000.

The Disruptor electric motorcycle is priced at ₹1.55 lakh, the Moto Faast costs ₹1.34 lakh and Faast F3 will sell for ₹1.05 lakh. All the prices mentioned are ex-showroom.

Ferrato Defy 22 launched

The latest electric two-wheeler that OPG Mobility launched was the Ferrato Defy 22. It was launched at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 and is priced at ₹1 lakh ex-showroom.

The Ferrato DEFY 22 achieves a maximum speed of 70 km/h and provides an ICAT-certified range of 80 km on a single charge. This scooter is equipped with a Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) battery rated at IP67 and a weatherproof charger rated at IP65, ensuring increased durability. It is powered by a 1200W motor, which can reach a peak output of 2500W. The Defy 22 is driven by a 72V 30Ah (2.2 kWh) LFP battery.

The Ferrato Disruptor features a 6.4 kW Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor (PMSM), which provides a peak torque of 228 Nm and a nominal torque of 45 Nm. According to Ferrato, this motorcycle can achieve a maximum speed of 95 km/h.

The integrated battery pack has a capacity of 3.97 kWh, offering a riding range of 129 km on a single charge, making it suitable for daily urban commuting. The manufacturer asserts that the battery can be fully recharged from a completely depleted state in five hours. Additionally, the e-bike is equipped with three riding modes: eco, city, and sports, which can be easily switched using a control located on the handlebar.

