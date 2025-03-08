OPG Mobility announces price reduction on the Ferrato range of 2-wheelers
OPG Mobility formerly known as Okaya EV has announced a price reduction on the Ferrato range of two-wheelers. Under the Ferrato brand, OPG Mobility sells electric scooters and motorcycles. The brand sells MotoFaast, Faast F3 electric scooters and Disruptor electric motorcycle.
First up, there is the Faast F4, it now costs ₹1.10 lakh, the Faast F2T and F2B is priced at ₹89,999. Then there is the Faast F2F, which costs ₹80,000. The most affordable electric scooter that OPG Mobility sells is the Freedum LA at ₹50,000 and the Freedum LI costs ₹70,000. Finally, there is the Classiq is priced at ₹60,000.
The Disruptor electric motorcycle is priced at ₹1.55 lakh, the Moto Faast costs ₹1.34 lakh and Faast F3 will sell for ₹1.05 lakh. All the prices mentioned are ex-showroom.
Ferrato Defy 22 launched
The latest electric two-wheeler that OPG Mobility launched was the Ferrato Defy 22. It was launched at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 and is priced at ₹1 lakh ex-showroom.
The Ferrato DEFY 22 achieves a maximum speed of 70 km/h and provides an ICAT-certified range of 80 km on a single charge. This scooter is equipped with a Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) battery rated at IP67 and a weatherproof charger rated at IP65, ensuring increased durability. It is powered by a 1200W motor, which can reach a peak output of 2500W. The Defy 22 is driven by a 72V 30Ah (2.2 kWh) LFP battery.
Ferrato Disruptor
The Ferrato Disruptor features a 6.4 kW Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor (PMSM), which provides a peak torque of 228 Nm and a nominal torque of 45 Nm. According to Ferrato, this motorcycle can achieve a maximum speed of 95 km/h.
The integrated battery pack has a capacity of 3.97 kWh, offering a riding range of 129 km on a single charge, making it suitable for daily urban commuting. The manufacturer asserts that the battery can be fully recharged from a completely depleted state in five hours. Additionally, the e-bike is equipped with three riding modes: eco, city, and sports, which can be easily switched using a control located on the handlebar.
