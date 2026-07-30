Olectra deploys 4,000 electric buses, flags off 297 e-Buses for HRTC

Indian electric mobility manufacturer Olectra has deployed 4,000 electric buses on Indian roads, becoming the first Indian company to do so. The milestone was commemorated with the handover of Olectra's 4,000th electric bus to Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri during the flag-off ceremony of 297 new electric buses inducted into the fleet of the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC).

Olectra became India's first company to deploy 4,000 electric buses, surpassing 730 million green kilometres, while reporting record FY26 revenue of ₹ 2,312 crore and 1,280 EV deliveries

Mahesh Babu, Managing Director, Olectra Greentech, said, “Becoming the first company in India to deploy 4,000 electric buses on Indian roads is not just an Olectra milestone; it is a defining milestone for India’s electric mobility industry. It reflects the growing confidence that public transport undertakings across the country have placed in electric mobility and reinforces our commitment to building a cleaner and more sustainable future.

The company further highlighted the environmental impact of its growing fleet. Collectively, its 4,000 electric buses have covered more than 730 million kilometres without tailpipe emissions, preventing over 6.5 lakh tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions.

We are honoured that this landmark 4,000th bus has been handed over to the Government of Himachal Pradesh alongside the flag-off of 297 Olectra electric buses for HRTC. This achievement belongs to our customers, our partners, our employees and every stakeholder who believed in our vision," he added.

Also Read : Olectra Greentech Reports Record FY26 Revenue of ₹2,312 Crore, Highest-Ever EV Deliveries

Olectra Greentech: Annual Performance

The company has reported its strongest annual performance to date for FY2025-26, registering record electric vehicle deliveries, double-digit revenue growth and improved profitability across key financial metrics.

The electric mobility company posted revenue of ₹2,312.17 crore during FY26, marking a 28 per cent increase over ₹1,801.90 crore recorded in FY25. Growth was supported by higher electric bus deliveries, continued demand from public transport operators and operational efficiencies across its business segments.

During the financial year, Olectra delivered 1,280 electric vehicles, up 32 per cent from 972 units delivered in the previous year. The figure represents the company's highest annual EV deliveries since inception.

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