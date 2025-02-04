Ola's MoveOS 5 Beta to roll out from mid-February. Check new features

Ola Electric has announced that they will be rolling out the beta version of the MoveOS 5 in mid-February. All Gen 3 products will be using the MoveOS 5. The new operating system will bring in a host of new features for the consumers. As of now, Ola has not revealed when the stable version of the operating system will roll out. To test out the best software, interested customers would need to sign up for it. Here are a few of the features that the brand has confirmed for the MoveOS 5.

DIY mode

First up there is the DIY mode. The rider would be able to set the throttle sensitivity and advanced regen. There would be four modes of the advanced regen and three levels of throttle sensitivity. The rider would also be able to turn off advanced regen.

Smart Park

As of now, it is not clear what Smart Park feature will do. However, it is expected that it will smoothen out the throttle response and will limit the speed of the scooter so that it can be moved easily in parking spaces.

Smartwatch app

Ola Electric has also introduced a new application for the smartwatch. So, customers can now check the status of their electric scooters through the smartwatch only. They can also unlock the scooter and boot through the watch itself.

Road Trip mode

There is also a new Road Trip mode. It will come in handy when the customers are going on group rides. It would show the directions to the destination on the dashboard along with other people who are in the ride.

Bharat Mood

There is also a new theme called Bharat Mood. It is inspired by the national bird which is the peacock. It will show the vital information such as range, music controls, speed, riding mode, trip, odometer and time to the rider.

SOS alerts

Then there are SOS alerts. In case of an accident, the scooter will send an SOS alert and will show three emergency contacts on the screen.

