Ola sells over 25,000 electric scooters in December, grabs a higher market share

Ola Electric on Monday announced that it sold more than 25,000 electric scooters in India in December 2022, which resulted in the ride-hailing company turned into an EV manufacturer, grabbing more than 30 per cent market share. The auto company has claimed that it not only managed to sustain its growth momentum but also registered record sales for any EV manufacturer in India, despite December being a slow month for automobile sales.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 02 Jan 2023, 16:53 PM
Ola S1 electric scooter has been witnessing a high demand, claims the Ev maker.
The electric two-wheeler manufacturer also claimed in a release that its Ola S1 electric scooters had been a huge success in the country. It further believes that with the rapidly expanding network and rising demands, Ola would see electric vehicles becoming mainstream faster.

Speaking about its sales performance, Ola Electric's founder ad CEO Bhavish Aggarwal, said that 2022 has proven to be the inflection point in India's journey towards becoming a global EV hub. He also claimed that Ola is currently the largest and fastest-growing EV company in India. "At Ola, we are committed to Mission Electric and have managed to drive EV adoption and penetration across the country. Ola is now the largest as well as the fastest growing EV company in the country. If last year has shown us the true potential of India’s EV market, next year is poised to open the floodgates for EVs in the country," he further added.

Starting its business with the D2C (Direct to Customer) model, Ola Electric has lately started focusing on expanding its experience centres as well. The auto company currently has 100 experience centres in operation across the country. It is also planning to open 200 more outlets by the end of March 2023. Ola has further claimed that it is working towards building a robust roadmap of electric vehicles to accelerate the world’s transition to electric mobility.

First Published Date: 02 Jan 2023, 16:52 PM IST
TAGS: Ola Ola S1 Ola S1 Air Ola S1 Pro Ola electric electric scooter electric vehicle
