Ola S1 Z, Gig to be the first products to use Bharat 4680 cells. Check details

Ola Electric CEO and founder, Bhavish Aggarwal has announced that the recently launched Ola Gig and S1 Z will be the first products to use the company’s in-house Bharat 4680 cells. The deliveries for the Ola Gig as well as the Ola S1 Z will begin from April 2025. On the social media platform ‘X’, Aggarwal stated “The@OlaElectric Gig and S1 Z will be the first products with our 4680 Bharat cell!! Coming April 2025"
