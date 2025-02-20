Ola S1 X+ spotted in Bangalore, deliveries to begin soon

Ola S1 X+ with the Gen 3 platform has been spotted on the roads of Bangalore. The electric scooter was recently launched in the Indian market and the deliveries will be beginning soon. The S1 X + is a combination of performance along with affordability. It sits between the S1 Pro and S1 X in the manufacturer's lineup.

What are the battery specifications of the Ola S1 X+?

Ola S1 X+ is available only with a 4 kWh battery pack. When compared, the previous generation of S1 X+ has a 3 kWh battery pack.

What are the charging times of the Ola S1 X+?

The Gen 3 S1 X+ comes with a portable 750 W charger that has helped in dropping the charging time from 7.4 hours to 6 hours despite the battery size being larger. When compared, the previous generation of the scooter used to come with a 500 W charger.

What is the range of the Ola S1 X+?

Ola claims that the S1 X+ can go up to 242 km on a single charge.

What are the motor specifications of the Ola S1 X+?

The hub motor is now replaced by a mid-drive motor that that puts out a peak power output of 11 kW.

What is the top speed of the Ola S1 X+?

The S1 X+ has a top speed of 125 kmph.

What is the price of the Ola S1 X+ electric scooter?

Ola S1 X+ is priced at ₹1.05 lakh ex-showroom.

What are the changes for the Gen 3 platform?

Previously, the scooters operated with a belt drive system, which has now been substituted with a chain drive. This modification enhances energy efficiency by 2 percent and increases acceleration by 10 percent. Additionally, the lifespan of the chain is expected to be twice that of the belt drive. The torque is anticipated to be greater, and Ola asserts that the noise level produced by the chain will be comparable to that of the belt drive.

All vehicles utilizing the Gen 3 platform will be equipped with brake-by-wire technology and a single-channel anti-lock braking system. Nevertheless, a select number of vehicles will feature a dual-channel anti-lock braking system. The implementation of brake-by-wire technology is expected to enhance the range by 15 percent due to its brake regeneration capabilities, which will also contribute to prolonging the lifespan of the brake pads.

