HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles Ola S1 X 2kwh E Scooter Gets Pli Certification

Ola S1 X 2kWh e-scooter gets PLI certification

By: PTI
| Updated on: 28 Sep 2024, 11:47 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • With the Ola S1 X, the company now has five products in both premium and mass-market two-wheeler products that are certified under the PLI scheme.
Ola S1 X
The complete Ola S1 electric scooter lineup now meets the requirements for the PLI certification
Ola S1 X
The complete Ola S1 electric scooter lineup now meets the requirements for the PLI certification

Ola Electric on Friday said its electric scooter S1 X 2kWh has received a compliance certificate as per the eligibility requirements under the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme. With this, the company now has five products in both premium and mass-market two-wheeler products that are certified under the PLI scheme, Ola Electric said in a statement.

"Receiving the PLI certification for our third mass-market product affirms our vertically integrated manufacturing strength marking a significant achievement in advancing India's EV vision," a company spokesperson said.

The government's ambitious Auto PLI Scheme has been a game changer that has also pushed manufacturers to enhance local supply chains, foster domestic manufacturing, and assist companies in achieving economies of scale, the spokesperson added.

Check out Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: 28 Sep 2024, 11:47 AM IST
TAGS: Ola S1 X Ola S1 X Ola Electric

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.