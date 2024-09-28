Ola S1 X 2kWh e-scooter gets PLI certification

Ola Electric on Friday said its electric scooter S1 X 2kWh has received a compliance certificate as per the eligibility requirements under the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme. With this, the company now has five products in both premium and mass-market two-wheeler products that are certified under the PLI scheme, Ola Electric said in a statement.

"Receiving the PLI certification for our third mass-market product affirms our vertically integrated manufacturing strength marking a significant achievement in advancing India's EV vision," a company spokesperson said.

The government's ambitious Auto PLI Scheme has been a game changer that has also pushed manufacturers to enhance local supply chains, foster domestic manufacturing, and assist companies in achieving economies of scale, the spokesperson added.

Check out Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: