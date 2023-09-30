Check out this electric scooter with upto 120 km of range and price of 95,000

mXmoto, an electric two-wheeler manufacturer has launched a new electric scooter in the Indian market. It is called mXv Eco and will join the manufacturer's lineup with the MX9 electric motorcycle. The brand is also working on a new electric cruiser motorcycle which will be called M16. The mXmoto mXv will be offered in two versions. The only difference between the variants is the battery pack and riding range.

The smaller battery pack has a claimed riding range between 80 km to 100 km on a single charge. It is priced at ₹84,999 ex-showroom. The larger battery pack has a claimed riding range of between 105 km and 120 km. It is priced at ₹94,999 ex-showroom.

mXmoto is using LifePO4 battery packs for the mXv electric scooter. They are detachable and come with a circuitry that prevents overcharging. The electric motor on offer is a 3000-watt BLDC Hub unit. It is rated for 580 rpm and 140 Nm of peak torque. mXmoto says that the motor has a 98 per cent conversion efficiency. mXv Eco is also equipped with a 38 AMP controller that enables regenerative braking.

In terms of features, there is a TFT screen, onboard navigation, calling support through Bluetooth, cruise control, reverse assist, LED lighting and self-diagnosis. The manufacturer is also offering a front-disc brake and contrast stitching for the seat. mXmoto says that the scooter comes with LED Daytime Running Lamp, adaptive lighting, and variable light intensity and they are offering a rear top box as a free accessory.

“Despite being the budget scooter, mXv ECO is loaded with all the high-end features, including a 6-inch TFT screen, 3000 Watt BLDC Hub Motor, and high-efficiency regenerative braking. The posh and powerful scooter is equipped with LiFePO4 batteries, which are known for their unmatched quality, efficiency, and performance all over the world," said Rajendra Malhotra, Managing Director, mXmoto.

