Ola S1 Pro vs Ather 450X: Which electric scooter should you buy?

Ola Electric is one of the most popular electric two-wheeler manufacturers when it comes to electric scooters. Currently, the flagship electric scooter that the brand is selling is the S1 Pro. The main rival to the S1 Pro is the Ather's 450X which is also one of the most popular electric scooters in the Indian market. So, here is a quick comparison between the two electric scooters.

Ola Electric vs Ather 450X: Looks

In terms of looks, both electric scooters are immediately recognizable because of their design. The Ola S1 Pro looks larger and has that circular headlamp design that now gives a family look to the scooters from the brand. Then there is the Ather, which is smaller and more compact but looks more sportier than the Ola because of its sharp design.

Ola Electric vs Ather 450X: Battery pack and range

Ola S1 Pro has a 4 kWh battery pack that can deliver a True Range of 180 km and 143 km in Eco and Normal mode respectively. Ather 450X can go up to 110 km on a single charge with its 3.7 kWh battery pack.

Ola Electric vs Ather 450X: Features

In terms of features, both electric scooters come loaded with features. Both get a touchscreen for the instrument cluster and there is also Bluetooth connectivity along with a mobile application. Then there is the operating system, Ather is using AtherStack whereas Ola is using MoveOS. Additionally, the Ather 450X also gets a joystick that can be used to navigate around the user interface.

Ola Electric vs Ather 450X: Performance

Ola S1 Pro has a top speed of 120 kmph and can accelerate from 0-40 kmph in 2.6 seconds whereas Ather 450X has a top speed of 90 kmph and can hit 40 kmph from a standstill in 3.3 seconds.

Ola Electric vs Ather 450X: Price

The S1 Pro costs ₹1.30 lakh whereas the 450X is priced at ₹1.29 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.

