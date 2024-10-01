Copyright © HT Media Limited
Ola S1 Pro To Bajaj Chetak: Electric Scooters To Buy Online With Great Discount This Festive Season

Ola S1 Pro to Bajaj Chetak: Electric scooters to buy this festive season

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 01 Oct 2024, 12:09 PM
Major online market platforms have been offering great discounts on multiple electric scooters under the Amazon Great Indian Festival and Flipkart Big Billion Day Sale campaigns.

Electric scooters have been finding an increasing footprint in the Indian two-wheeler market over the last couple of years. The electric scooters and electric motorcycles have been spearheading the growth in this space. Factors like significantly lower cost of ownership of EVs compared to petrol models, sky-high petrol prices, availability of government incentives, and hassle-free ownership experience have been propelling the growth of electric two-wheelers in the country. With the festive season here, the electric two-wheelers are expecting to see a major boost in demand and sales.

While the physical dealerships offer consumers great opportunities to get the feel of the vehicles and allow the opportunity to book them, in recent times, online market platforms like Amazon and Flipkart too have started selling the vehicles. Alongside the petrol-powered scooters and motorcycles, electric scooters too are available online. Under the Amazon Great Indian Festival and Flipkart Big Billion Day Sale campaigns, the two major online market platforms have been offering significant discounts on electric scooters.

Here are the five exciting electric scooters that you can buy online with great discounts.

1Ola S1 Pro

Ola S1 Pro is one of the most popular electric scooters in India. This EV is currently available for sale on Amazon and Flipkart at a cost of 124,999 (ex-showroom). Promising a top speed of 120 kmph, the electric scooter is capable of accelerating 0-40 kmph in just 2.6 seconds, thanks to an 11 kW electric motor. Ola Electric promises a range of 195 kilometres on a single charge. It comes with a standard three-year or 40,000-kilometre warranty on battery and vehicle components.

2Ola S1 X

Another popular electric scooter in India from Ola Electric is the S1 X, which comes as a cheaper derivative of the S1 range. The Ola S1 X is available on Flipkart at a cost of 67,999 (ex-showroom). It comes available in 2 kWh and 3 kWh battery pack options. The 3 kWh battery pack equipped with Ola S1 X promises a 151-kilometre range on a full charge, while it can run at a speed of 90 kmph. The smaller battery pack version is capable of running a range of up to 95 kilometres at a top speed of 85 kmph.

3Bajaj Chetak

Bajaj Chetak 3201 and Chetak 2903 electric scooters are available online under the Amazon Great Indian Festival campaign. The Bajaj Chetak 3201 scooter is a retro-themed model promising up to a 123-kilometre range on a single charge at a top speed of 63 kmph. Priced at 95,998 (ex-showroom), it is powered by a 3 kW motor and a 2.9 kWh battery pack. The Bajaj Chetak 2903 comes as the cheaper variant of the electric scooter.

4Amo Inspirer

Amo Electric's Inspirer EV is a low-speed electric scooter priced at 49,989 (ex-showroom). This electric scooter is available on Amazon and promises up to 60-kilometre range on a single charge.

Check out Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: 01 Oct 2024, 12:09 PM IST
