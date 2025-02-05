Ola S1 Pro+ promising 320 km range debuts 4680 Bharat battery cells. Everything you need to know

Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.
Ola Electric launched the Gen 3 range of electric scooters recently. At the same time, the electric two-wheeler manufacturer launched its new flagship electric scooter Ola S1 Pro+. The electric scooter has already entered production and Ola Electric is planning to start deliveries of this EV in mid-February. The Ola S1 Pro+ comes as the EV manufacturer's most powerful electric scooter to date incorporating several other changes over its predecessor.
Also Read : Upcoming bikes in India
Ola Electric launched the S1 Pro+ at a starting price of ₹1.55 lakh (introductory and ex-showroom), while the pricing goes up to ₹1.70 lakh (introductory and ex-showroom). The scooter is available in two different battery pack options - 4 kWh and 5.3 kWh.
If you are planning to buy the Ola S1 Pro+ or have already booked it, here are all the key facts about this electric scooter that you should know.
Ola S1 Pro+ is available in two different battery pack choices, which are 4 kWh and 5.3 kWh units. Depending on the size of the battery pack, the electric scooter is priced between ₹1.55 lakh and ₹1.70 lakh (introductory and ex-showroom). The scooter comes available in six different colour options, which are - Passion Red, Porcelain White, Industrial Silver, Jet Black, Stellar Blue and Midnight Blue.
The Ola S1 Pro+ electric scooter sits on the EV manufacturing company’s new Gen 3 platform. The EV has a new mid-drive motor, unlike the hub mounted motor available on the Gen 2 scooter. It has also ditched the belt drive in favour of a new chain drive system, like most motorcycles in the market use. This key changes have been done to reduce noise. However, the owner must be mindful of keeping the chain lubed. Lastly, the Ola S1 Pro+ electric scooter gets a new brake by wire system with dual-channel ABS as standard.
Like other Ola scooters, the new Gen 3 S1 Pro+ too comes loaded with a plethora of features. The newly launched Ola S1 Pro+ gets a touchscreen TFT instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity and a navigation system. In addition to this, there are four ride modes, which are - Eco, Sport, Normal and Hyper.
The Ola S1 Pro+ is currently the most powerful electric scooter in the market. Its electric propulsion system comprises a 13 kW electric motor and a 5.3 kWh battery pack that has debuted the company's 4680 battery cells. There is a smaller 4 kWh battery pack variant as well. The bigger battery pack enables the Ola S1 Pro+ to sprint at a top speed of 141 kmph, with 0-40 kmph acceleration capability in 2.1 seconds. It is claimed to have a running range of up to 320 kmph. The 4 kWh battery pack version is capable of sprinting 0-40 kmph in 2.3 seconds at a top speed of 128 kmph. This variant claims to be capable of running a 242 km range on a single charge.
Check out Upcoming EV Bikes in India.