Ola S1 Pro+ production commences, deliveries to start soon

Ola Electric recently held its online event where they launched their Gen 3 range of electric scooters. The brand also launched its new flagship electric scooter which is called S1 Pro+ and the production has now started. At the event, Ola Electric said that the deliveries for the S1 Pro+ will start in mid-February.
Ola Electric sells the S1 Pro+. There is the 4 kWh and 5.3 kWh. They are priced at ₹1.70 lakh and ₹1.55 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom and introductory.
The electric motor on the S1 Pro+ puts out 5.5 kW of nominal power output and 13 kW of peak power output.
The top speed of the 4 kWh battery pack is 128 kmph whereas the 5.3 kWh battery pack has a top speed of 141 kmph. Both scooters come with four riding modes - Hyper, Sports, Normal and Eco.
Ola S1 Pro+ 4 kWh can accelerate in 2.7 seconds whereas the 5.3 kWh can accelerate in 2.3 seconds.
The 4 kWh version can accelerate from 0-60 kmph in 4.1 seconds whereas the 5.3 kWh version takes just 3.4 seconds.
The smaller battery pack takes 6 hours to fully charge whereas the larger battery pack takes 8 hours and 40 minutes. Both scooters come with a 750 W portable charger.
The S1 Pro+ with Bharat cells weigh 118 kg because of the larger 5.3 kWh battery pack. On the other hand, the 4 kWh battery pack weighs 116 kg.
The 4 kWh variant can climb slopes of up to 22.6 degrees whereas the 5.3 kWh version can climb up to 24 degrees.
The S1 Pro+ with a 4 kWh battery pack can go 242 km on a single charge whereas the 5.3 kWh battery pack has a claimed range of 320 km.
