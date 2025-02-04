HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles Ola S1 Pro+ Production Commences, Deliveries To Start Soon

Ola S1 Pro+ production commences, deliveries to start soon

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 04 Feb 2025, 16:01 PM
  • Ola S1 Pro+ has a claimed range of 320 km and it is the first product to use 4680 Bharat cells.
Ola S1 Pro+ looks almost identical to the S1 Pro which is already on sale.
Ola Electric recently held its online event where they launched their Gen 3 range of electric scooters. The brand also launched its new flagship electric scooter which is called S1 Pro+ and the production has now started. At the event, Ola Electric said that the deliveries for the S1 Pro+ will start in mid-February.

What is the price of the Ola S1 Pro+?

Ola Electric sells the S1 Pro+. There is the 4 kWh and 5.3 kWh. They are priced at 1.70 lakh and 1.55 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom and introductory.

What are the specifications of the Ola S1 Pro+?

The electric motor on the S1 Pro+ puts out 5.5 kW of nominal power output and 13 kW of peak power output.

What is the top speed of the Ola S1 Pro+?

The top speed of the 4 kWh battery pack is 128 kmph whereas the 5.3 kWh battery pack has a top speed of 141 kmph. Both scooters come with four riding modes - Hyper, Sports, Normal and Eco.

Ola S1 Pro+ coming out of the production line at the Ola Electric's factory.
Ola S1 Pro+ coming out of the production line at the Ola Electric's factory.

What is the 0-40 kmph acceleration time of the Ola S1 Pro+?

Ola S1 Pro+ 4 kWh can accelerate in 2.7 seconds whereas the 5.3 kWh can accelerate in 2.3 seconds.

What is the 0-60 kmph acceleration time of the S1 Pro+?

The 4 kWh version can accelerate from 0-60 kmph in 4.1 seconds whereas the 5.3 kWh version takes just 3.4 seconds.

(Read more: Ola Gen 3 electric scooters launched, prices start at 79,999)

What is the charging time of the Ola S1 Pro+?

The smaller battery pack takes 6 hours to fully charge whereas the larger battery pack takes 8 hours and 40 minutes. Both scooters come with a 750 W portable charger.

What is the weight of the Ola S1 Pro+?

The S1 Pro+ with Bharat cells weigh 118 kg because of the larger 5.3 kWh battery pack. On the other hand, the 4 kWh battery pack weighs 116 kg.

What is the gradability of the Ola S1 Pro+?

The 4 kWh variant can climb slopes of up to 22.6 degrees whereas the 5.3 kWh version can climb up to 24 degrees.

What is the claimed range of the Ola S1 Pro+?

The S1 Pro+ with a 4 kWh battery pack can go 242 km on a single charge whereas the 5.3 kWh battery pack has a claimed range of 320 km.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India, Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: 04 Feb 2025, 15:05 PM IST
TAGS: Ola Electric S1 Pro electric vehicles EV electric scooters

