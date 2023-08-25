TVS X high-performance electric scooter launched: 5 things to know

Copyright © HT Media Limited
TVS Motor Company recently held an event in Dubai where they launched a new electric scooter. It is simply called X and the manufacturer is calling it a “premium electric crossover" which means that it is the flagship electric scooter in the lineup. TVS X is the first electric maxi-scooter in the Indian market and comes loaded with tech and features. Here are five things to know about the TVS X.
TVS X is the production version of the Creon scooter showcased in 2018 at the Auto Expo. It is designed as a sporty maxi-scooter with aggressive styling. The scooter uses a mixture of red, black and blue elements. TVS uses all LED lighting with clever elements which does look futuristic as well.
TVS has gone all out in terms of features with the X. It comes with a tilt-adjustable 10.25-inch horizontal touchscreen instrument cluster on which the rider can set wallpapers, themes and profiles as well. There is a navigation system on offer with EV routing, a full map view, weather and the rider can also share ride status. TVS has also integrated Alexa, and safety features such as anti-theft alert, fall alert, auto lock, SOS and there is Bluetooth connectivity as well. Apart from this, the rider can play games and watch videos as well.
The X comes with hill hold control, regen selection, three riding modes, cruise control, reverse assistant, single-channel ABS and keyless ride. It can be expected that some of these features will trickle down to new affordable electric scooters that TVS launches in the future.
The battery pack has a capacity of 4.44 kWh, out of which 3.8 kWh is usable. The IDC-claimed range of the TVS X is 140 km. The portable 950 W charger can juice up the X from 0 to 80 per cent in 3 hours and 40 minutes whereas the rapid charger can recharge from 0-50 per cent in 50 minutes.
TVS is using a PMSM (Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor) electric motor for X. It has a peak power output of 11 kW and a rated power output of 7 kW. The torque output stands at 40 Nm. The top speed of TVS X is 105 kmph and the scooter can accelerate from 0-40 kmph in 2.6 seconds.
TVS X is priced at ₹2,49,990 ex-showroom, Bengaluru. It is important to note that TVS X is not eligible for the FAME incentive.