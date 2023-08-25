Copyright © HT Media Limited
TVS X high-performance electric scooter launched: 5 things to know

TVS Motor Company recently held an event in Dubai where they launched a new electric scooter. It is simply called X and the manufacturer is calling it a “premium electric crossover" which means that it is the flagship electric scooter in the lineup. TVS X is the first electric maxi-scooter in the Indian market and comes loaded with tech and features. Here are five things to know about the TVS X.

By: Paarth Khatri
Updated on: 25 Aug 2023, 10:09 AM
TVS X can accelerate from 0-40 kmph in just 2.6 seconds.

2023 TVS X: Design

TVS X is the production version of the Creon scooter showcased in 2018 at the Auto Expo. It is designed as a sporty maxi-scooter with aggressive styling. The scooter uses a mixture of red, black and blue elements. TVS uses all LED lighting with clever elements which does look futuristic as well.

2023 TVS X: Features

TVS has gone all out in terms of features with the X. It comes with a tilt-adjustable 10.25-inch horizontal touchscreen instrument cluster on which the rider can set wallpapers, themes and profiles as well. There is a navigation system on offer with EV routing, a full map view, weather and the rider can also share ride status. TVS has also integrated Alexa, and safety features such as anti-theft alert, fall alert, auto lock, SOS and there is Bluetooth connectivity as well. Apart from this, the rider can play games and watch videos as well.

The X comes with hill hold control, regen selection, three riding modes, cruise control, reverse assistant, single-channel ABS and keyless ride. It can be expected that some of these features will trickle down to new affordable electric scooters that TVS launches in the future.

Watch: TVS X launches in Dubai: First look

2023 TVS X: Battery and range

The battery pack has a capacity of 4.44 kWh, out of which 3.8 kWh is usable. The IDC-claimed range of the TVS X is 140 km. The portable 950 W charger can juice up the X from 0 to 80 per cent in 3 hours and 40 minutes whereas the rapid charger can recharge from 0-50 per cent in 50 minutes.

2023 TVS X: Performance

TVS is using a PMSM (Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor) electric motor for X. It has a peak power output of 11 kW and a rated power output of 7 kW. The torque output stands at 40 Nm. The top speed of TVS X is 105 kmph and the scooter can accelerate from 0-40 kmph in 2.6 seconds.

2023 TVS X: Price

TVS X is priced at 2,49,990 ex-showroom, Bengaluru. It is important to note that TVS X is not eligible for the FAME incentive.

First Published Date: 25 Aug 2023, 10:09 AM IST
TAGS: TVS Creon TVS Motor Company TVS electric scooters EV electric vehicles TVS X
