Ola S1 hammered by customer after receiving an alleged 90,000 service bill

Ola has been facing backlash for poor quality and service from angry and disappointed customers for a while now. In yet another viral video making the rounds over social media, a man is seen swinging a demolition-grade hammer at his practically new Ola electric scooter right outside an Ola showroom.

Ola is under fire for service issues, illustrated by a viral video of a frustrated customer smashing his electric scooter over an alleged ₹ 90,000 repair bill.

Ola is under fire for service issues, illustrated by a viral video of a frustrated customer smashing his electric scooter over an alleged ₹90,000 rep

The reason for this man's anger was allegedly a ₹90,000 repair bill from the Ola service centre to repair his month-old scooter. The user tagged stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra, who was recently involved in a brawl with the company's CEO Bhavish Aggarwal.

Also Read : Bhavish Aggarwal's ugly spat with Kunal Kamra bares Ola Electric's nagging woes

Ola Electric: Claimed 99% complaints resolved

The Central Consumer Protection Agency (CCPA) received over 10,500 complaints against Ola Electric and a notice was issued to the EV two-wheeler manufacturer. However, Ola dodged a bullet by saying in a statement that 99.1 per cent of the complaints had been resolved within the timeframe given by the CCPA. Bhavish Aggarwal, CEO and Founder, Ola Electric clarified, “Two-thirds of it actually are just minor issues like loose parts or customers unfamiliar with the software used."

Also Read : Ola Electric to face CCPA probe over poor service, product standards

Ola Electric: Biggest Ola Season Sale (BOSS)

Ola is currently leading in electric two-wheeler sales and holds close to 30 per cent of the market share in the country. In an effort to further increase sales, the bikemaker had also announced its biggest sale called the ‘Biggest Ola Season Sale’ offering benefits up to ₹26,000 on its products.

Also Read : Ola Electric to soon start manufacturing electric motorcycles: Bhavish Aggarwal

Ola offers three models including the S1 X, the S1 Air and the S1 Pro at the moment. The two-wheeler manufacturer also launched its upcoming Roadster series of bikes at a recent event held on 15th August. The pricing of these bikes starts at ₹75,000 and goes up to 2 lakhs (ex-showroom). Three months post-launch, Bhavish also promised the start of production of these bikes by August 2024. Additionally, the brand has promised deliveries of these electric bikes by January 2025.

Check out Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: