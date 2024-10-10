Ola S1 electric scooters get discounts up to 25,000 under 3-day offer rush

Ola Electric has announced special offers on the S1 X and S1 Pro electric scooters as part of its ‘BOSS 72-hour Rush’ sale. The company is rolling out additional discounts over the three-day period between October 10-12, 2024. Customers can purchase the Ola S1 X 2 kWh variant for as low as ₹49,999 (ex-showroom), while the Ola S1 Pro gets discounts of up to ₹25,000 and a flat ₹5,000 exchange bonus.

Ola S1 Range Electric Scooter Festive Offers

The Ola S1 X 2 kWh is nearly ₹20,000 cheaper with its ₹49,999 price tag but stocks are limited daily. Meanwhile, the ₹25,000 worth includes a free 8-year/80,000 km battery warranty. It also includes finance offers of up to ₹5,000 on select credit card EMIs and a free MoveOS+ upgrade worth ₹6,000. Ola Electric is also offering free charging credits worth up to ₹7,000 with the S1 Pro.

Ola Electric is also working on improving its after-sales service and has formed a special team to address customer complaints

The offers come as Ola Electric’s market share dropped rapidly to under 30 per cent in September. The company retails four electric scooter variants - S1 X, S1 X+, S1 Air, and S1 Pro with prices starting at ₹74,999 (ex-showroom). The company has also rolled out its Hyper Service campaign amidst mounting service woes. The brand plans to double its service network to 1,000 centres by December this year. It also has announced the Network Partner Program to expand its sales and service across the country. Furthermore, Ola plans to grow its network to 10,000 by the end of 2025.

Ola Electric is also gearing up to introduce its first electric motorcycle soon. The company showcased the Ola Roadster X in August this year. The entry-level electric commuter is priced at ₹74,999 (ex-showroom) and the company previously announced that deliveries will commence from January 2025.

