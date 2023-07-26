Copyright © HT Media Limited
Ola S1 Air teased in a new Neon Green colour scheme

Ola Electric will be hosting its event on the 28th of July, the brand will launch its most affordable electric scooter, S1 Air in the Indian market and it is expected that there will be more announcements as well. The latest teaser from Bhavish Aggarwal shows the S1 Air in a bright Neon colour scheme.

26 Jul 2023
Ola S1 Air in Neon Green colour scheme.
TAGS: Ola Electric Ola S1 Air electric vehicles EVs
