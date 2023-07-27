Ola S1 Air to launch tomorrow: What all do we know?

Ola Electric is all set to host its new event tomorrow. The brand will be opening up the purchase window for the much-awaited S1 Air electric scooter tomorrow. Apart from this, it is expected that there could be some other announcements as well. The S1 Air was first announced back in October last year. Most things about the S1 Air have already been unveiled by Ola Electric. Here is everything that we do know about the Ola S1 Air.

Ola S1 Air: Battery pack and range

The S1 Air will come with a 3 kWh battery pack, Ola Electric is claiming a range of 125 km on a single charge. The manufacturer has not yet revealed the charging times and it is not known whether the S1 Air will support Ola's Hypercharger network or not.

Ola S1 Air: Electric motor

Originally, the S1 Air was announced with a 2.7 kW motor but Ola upgraded it to a 4.5 kW unit. It gets a hub motor instead of the belt drive that is being used on the S1 and S1 Pro. This has been done to decrease the cost. Hub motor also means that it would be a bit of a challenge to fix tyre punctures and replace tyres.

Ola S1 Air: Price and deliveries

The S1 Air comes at an introductory price of ₹1.09 lakh (ex-showroom). The electric scooter will cost ₹1.19 lakh (ex-showroom) after the introductory offer ends. Ola Electric has announced that the deliveries of the Ola S1 Air will start from early August.

Ola S1 Air: Hardware

Ola Electric has done several things to reduce the cost of the scooter. It comes with telescopic forks in the front and twin shock absorbers at the rear. When compared, the S1 and the S1 Pro feature monoshock in the front as well as at the rear. The S1 Air uses steel wheels as compared to the alloy wheels on the S1 and S1 Pro. Finally, there are the brakes, the S1 Air will come with drum brakes instead of disc brakes which do duty on the higher-end scooters.

Ola S1 Air: Rivals

The S1 Air will be competing against the TVS iQube and the upcoming Ather 450S.

