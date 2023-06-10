HT Auto
Ola S1 Air 2 kWh variant discontinued. What to do in case you've booked one?

Ola Electric announced multiple battery options on the S1 Air and S1 electric scooters earlier this year. The company has now silently discontinued the 2 kWh battery option on its entry-level electric scooters. With this, the Ola S1 Air will now be available with only the 3 kWh battery pack and is priced at 1.10 lakh, as against the previous starting price of 84,999 (ex-showroom). Similarly, the Ola S1 is now offered only with the 3 kWh battery pack.

10 Jun 2023
The Ola S1 Air will now be available with only the 3 kWh battery pack and buyers who booked the 2 kWh option will get an upgrade
It seems the maximum demand Ola Electric received was for the 3 kWh battery pack options on either model, which made it easier to discontinue the other smaller-capacity packs. Customers who booked the discontinued variants will be automatically upgraded to the 3 kWh variants available. At the same time, buyers can cancel their bookings altogether and claim a complete refund.

As of now, the Ola S1 Air and S1 are available with the 3 kWh battery pack, while the S1 Pro continues to be offered with only the 4 kWh battery pack. Prices now start from 1.10 lakh for the S1 Air, 1.30 lakh for the S1, and 1.40 lakh for the S1 Pro. All prices are ex-showroom, Bengaluru, including the revised FAME II subsidy. The Ola range takes on offerings from Ather Energy, TVS, Bajaj, Vida, Okinawa and more.

There are no mechanical changes to either scooter. The S1 Air and S1 get a top speed of 85 kmph and a range of 125 km on a single charge. The Ola S1 Pro gets a top speed of 85 kmph and a range of 165 km on a single charge. Ola Electric is expected to begin deliveries of the S1 Air from July onwards across the country.

