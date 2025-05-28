Copyright © HT Media Limited
Ola Roadster X Test Rides Commenced. Here's How To Get One

Ola Roadster X test rides commenced. Here's how to get one

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 28 May 2025, 15:50 PM
  • Ola Electric has started offering test rides for the Roadster X, its first electric motorcycle. The model comes in three variants with battery options of 2.5 kWh, 3.5 kWh, and 4.5 kWh.
The Ola Roadster X is the entry-level variant of the e-motorcycle series and it is priced starting from ₹74,999 (ex-showroom).
Ola Electric Roadster X+
Ola Electric has begun offering test rides of its first electric motorcycle, the Roadster X, following its launch in February. The Roadster X is being produced at Ola Electric's FutureFactory and interested customers can check out the electric motorcycle in person at the nearest authorised dealerships.

The test rides of the Ola Roadster X can either be scheduled online through the manufacturer's official website or availed at the showroom, depending on the availability.

Ola Roadster X: Specifications

The Ola Roadster X features a telescopic front fork and dual shock absorbers at the rear. This motorcycle is outfitted with an 18-inch front alloy wheel and a 17-inch rear alloy wheel, both of which are fitted with tubeless tyres. It provides a ground clearance of 180 mm.

Ola Roadster X: Variants

The Ola Roadster X is available in three unique variants, each associated with different battery pack options. The battery configurations offered for the Ola Roadster X consist of 2.5 kWh, 3.5 kWh, and 4.5 kWh. Regardless of the chosen battery pack, all variants employ the same 7 kW mid-mounted motor.

The base model of the Ola Roadster X features a 2.5 kWh battery pack, making it the most cost-effective option in the series, priced at 74,999 (introductory and ex-showroom). This variant offers a range of 140 kilometers on a full charge and can accelerate from 0 to 40 km/h in 3.4 seconds, achieving a maximum speed of 105 km/h.

The mid-tier model is equipped with a 3.5 kWh battery pack and is offered at an initial ex-showroom price of 84,999. It provides an enhanced range of 196 kilometers on a complete charge, exceeding that of the base model. This enhanced battery enables the model to accelerate from 0 to 40 km/h in merely 3.1 seconds and reach a top speed of 118 km/h.

The Ola Roadster X's premium variant features a 4.5 kWh battery pack and is available at a price of 94,999 (introductory and ex-showroom). This model is distinguished by its largest battery capacity, allowing for a range of 252 kilometres on a single charge. It can accelerate from 0 to 40 km/h in merely 3.1 seconds and achieves a maximum speed of 118 km/h, which is similar to that of the mid-range variant.

Ola Roadster X: Features

Each version of the Ola Roadster X is fitted with a 4.3-inch LCD instrument panel that provides features such as Bluetooth connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation, reverse mode, and cruise control.

In addition, all versions are equipped with brake-by-wire technology and a tyre pressure monitoring system.

