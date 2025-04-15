Ola Roadster X starts arriving at dealerships, deliveries to begin soon

Ola Electric 's first electric motorcycle, Roadster X has started arriving at dealerships. So, we can expect that the brand will soon start the deliveries. The production of the Roadster X was recently started in the FutureFactory.

The Ola Roadster X is available in three unique variants, each associated with different battery pack options. The battery configurations for the Ola Roadster X consist of 2.5 kWh, 3.5 kWh, and 4.5 kWh. Regardless of the chosen battery pack, all variants are powered by the same 7 kW mid-mounted motor.

The entry-level model of the Ola Roadster X comes with a 2.5 kWh battery pack, making it the most affordable option in the series, priced at ₹74,999 (introductory and ex-showroom). This variant offers a range of 140 kilometres on a full charge and can accelerate from 0 to 40 km/h in 3.4 seconds, achieving a maximum speed of 105 km/h.

The mid-range variant is equipped with a 3.5 kWh battery pack and is priced at ₹84,999 (introductory and ex-showroom). It provides an enhanced range of 196 kilometers on a full charge compared to the base model. This larger battery enables the variant to accelerate from 0 to 40 km/h in 3.1 seconds and reach a top speed of 118 km/h.

The premium model of the Ola Roadster X features a 4.5 kWh battery pack and is available for ₹94,999 (introductory and ex-showroom). This variant offers the highest battery capacity, providing a range of 252 kilometres on a full charge. It can also accelerate from 0 to 40 km/h in 3.1 seconds and has a maximum speed of 118 km/h, similar to the mid-range variant.

Regarding suspension, the Ola Roadster X is fitted with a telescopic front fork and dual shock absorbers at the rear. The motorcycle is equipped with an 18-inch front alloy wheel and a 17-inch rear alloy wheel, both of which come with tubeless tyres. It offers a ground clearance of 180 mm. Each variant of the Ola Roadster X features a 4.3-inch LCD instrument panel, which includes functionalities such as Bluetooth connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation, reverse mode, and cruise control. Additionally, all variants are equipped with brake-by-wire technology and a tyre pressure monitoring system.

