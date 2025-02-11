Ola Roadster X+ launched in India, available in two options. Which variant to pick?

Ola Electric recently launched the Roadster X+ electric motorcycle in India. The electric bike was launched alongside the Ola Roadster X . Unlike the Roadster X, which is available in three different battery pack options, the Roadster X+ is available in two battery pack choices: 4.5 kWh and 9.1 kWh.

The homegrown EV manufacturer is aiming to grab a bigger chunk of the Indian electric two-wheeler market and the Roadster X series is expected to play a crucial role in that strategy. Ola Electric is ambitious that the Roadster X series will boost the growth of the Indian electric two-wheeler adoption and will help the company grab a larger chunk of the market pie.

The Indian electric two-wheeler market is currently dominated by scooters, but the number of electric motorcycles is rising at a gradual pace. Several manufacturers have launched their respective products in this segment and Ola Electric has become the latest to enter this space with its Roadster X series.

While the Roadster X, priced between ₹75,000 and ₹95,000 (exintroductory and ex-showroom), comes as an affordable commuter electric motorcycle, the Roadster X+ comes as a more upmarket electric bike focusing on power-packed performance. It is available in five different colour options: Industrial Silver, Anthracite, Stellar Blue, Pine Green, and Ceramic White.

If you are planning to put your money on the Ola Roadster X+, here is a comprehensive guide to help you make a better decision on which variant should you pick.

Ola Roadster X+: 4.5 kWh

The base variant of the Ola Roadster X+ is the 4.5 kWh battery pack variant, which comes priced at ₹1.05 lakh (introductory and ex-showroom). This variant promises up to 252-kilometre range on a full charge. It is capable of sprinting at a top speed of 125 kmph and can accelerate 0-40 kmph in 2.7 seconds. Interestingly, the Ola Roadster X's top variant too gets the same battery pack and promises the same range on full charge. However, it has a top speed of 118 kmph and is capable of accelerating 0-40 kmph in 3.1 seconds. Also, the Roadster X+ gets a front disc brake compared to the drum brake on Roadster X.

Ola Roadster X+: 9.1 kWh

The top variant of the Ola Roadster X+ is powered by a significantly bigger 9.1 kWh battery pack that promises up to a 501-kilometre range on a full charge. Priced at ₹1.55 lakh (introductory and ex-showroom), this variant is capable of running at a top speed of 125 kmph. Also, it can sprint 0-40 kmph in 2.7 seconds.

