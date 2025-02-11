HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles Ola Roadster X+ Launched In India In Two Variants. Which One Offers The Most Value For Money

Ola Roadster X+ launched in India, available in two options. Which variant to pick?

By: Mainak Das
| Updated on: 11 Feb 2025, 10:58 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • Ola Roadster X+ electric motorcycle comes available in two different battery pack choices: 4.5 kWh and 9.1 kWh.
Ola Roadster X+
The Ola Roadster X+ gets disc brakes at the front but there is only a drum brake available on the rear wheel.
Ola Roadster X+
The Ola Roadster X+ gets disc brakes at the front but there is only a drum brake available on the rear wheel.

Ola Electric recently launched the Roadster X+ electric motorcycle in India. The electric bike was launched alongside the Ola Roadster X. Unlike the Roadster X, which is available in three different battery pack options, the Roadster X+ is available in two battery pack choices: 4.5 kWh and 9.1 kWh.

The homegrown EV manufacturer is aiming to grab a bigger chunk of the Indian electric two-wheeler market and the Roadster X series is expected to play a crucial role in that strategy. Ola Electric is ambitious that the Roadster X series will boost the growth of the Indian electric two-wheeler adoption and will help the company grab a larger chunk of the market pie.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Ola Electric Roadster X+ (HT Auto photo)
Ola Electric Roadster X+
BatteryCapacity Icon9.1 kWh Range Icon501 km
₹ 1.05 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Ola Electric Roadster (HT Auto photo)
Ola Electric Roadster
BatteryCapacity Icon16 kWh Range Icon579 km
₹ 1.05 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Ola Electric Roadster X (HT Auto photo)
Ola Electric Roadster X
BatteryCapacity Icon4.5 kWh Range Icon252 km
₹74,999
Compare
View Offers
Ola Electric Roadster Pro (HT Auto photo)
Ola Electric Roadster Pro
BatteryCapacity Icon16 kWh Range Icon579
₹ 2 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Bajaj Pulsar Ns400z (HT Auto photo)
Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z
Engine Icon373.27 cc Mileage Icon34 kmpl
₹ 1.85 Lakhs
Compare
Royal Enfield Hunter 350 (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Engine Icon349.34 cc Mileage Icon36.2 kmpl
₹ 1.50 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

The Indian electric two-wheeler market is currently dominated by scooters, but the number of electric motorcycles is rising at a gradual pace. Several manufacturers have launched their respective products in this segment and Ola Electric has become the latest to enter this space with its Roadster X series.

Also Read : Upcoming bikes in India

While the Roadster X, priced between 75,000 and 95,000 (exintroductory and ex-showroom), comes as an affordable commuter electric motorcycle, the Roadster X+ comes as a more upmarket electric bike focusing on power-packed performance. It is available in five different colour options: Industrial Silver, Anthracite, Stellar Blue, Pine Green, and Ceramic White.

If you are planning to put your money on the Ola Roadster X+, here is a comprehensive guide to help you make a better decision on which variant should you pick.

Ola Roadster X+: 4.5 kWh

The base variant of the Ola Roadster X+ is the 4.5 kWh battery pack variant, which comes priced at 1.05 lakh (introductory and ex-showroom). This variant promises up to 252-kilometre range on a full charge. It is capable of sprinting at a top speed of 125 kmph and can accelerate 0-40 kmph in 2.7 seconds. Interestingly, the Ola Roadster X's top variant too gets the same battery pack and promises the same range on full charge. However, it has a top speed of 118 kmph and is capable of accelerating 0-40 kmph in 3.1 seconds. Also, the Roadster X+ gets a front disc brake compared to the drum brake on Roadster X.

Ola Roadster X+: 9.1 kWh

The top variant of the Ola Roadster X+ is powered by a significantly bigger 9.1 kWh battery pack that promises up to a 501-kilometre range on a full charge. Priced at 1.55 lakh (introductory and ex-showroom), this variant is capable of running at a top speed of 125 kmph. Also, it can sprint 0-40 kmph in 2.7 seconds.

Check out Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: 11 Feb 2025, 10:58 AM IST
TAGS: Ola Roadster X+ Ola Roadster X+ Ola Electric electric bike electric motorcycle electric vehicle EV electric mobility

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.