Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles Ola Roadster X Launched In India, Available In Three Variants. Which One Fits Your Bill

Ola Roadster X launched in India, challenges Revolt RV1. Variants explained

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 09 Feb 2025, 11:51 AM
Follow us on:
  • The Ola Roadster X electric motorcycle is the first electric bike from Ola Electric, available in three different variants.
The Ola Roadster X electric motorcycle is the first electric bike from Ola Electric, available in three different variants.

Ola Electric has recently launched its first-ever electric motorcycle, the Roadster X in India. Launched at a price range of 75,000 - 95,000 (introductory and ex-showroom), the Ola Roadster X comes as a commuter electric motorcycle in the Indian market and with this, the electric two-wheeler manufacturer aims to ramp up its share in a market where electric scooters have been dominating for quite long.

The Ola Roadster X comes available in a total of three variants, based on the battery pack choices. The three different battery pack versions of the Ola Roadster X are 2.5 kWh, 3.5 kWh, and 4.5 kWh. All three battery pack variants of the Ola Roadster X come powered by the same 7 kW mid-mounted motor.

Also Read : Upcoming bikes in India

On the suspension front, the Ola Roadster X gets a telescopic front fork and dual shock absorbers at the back. The bike rides on an 18-inch front and a 17-inch rear alloy wheel with tubeless tyres. It has a ground clearance of 180 mm. Each variant of the Ola Roadster X comes with a 4.3-inch LCD instrument console. It has features like Bluetooth connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation, reverse mode, and cruise control. All the variants get brake-by-wire, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), over-the-air (OTA) updates, and an all-LED lighting setup.

If you are planning to buy the Ola Roadster X electric motorcycle, here are all the variants explained to help in make a wise decision.

1Ola Roadster X: 2.5 kWh

The base variant of the Ola Roadster X is powered by a 2.5 kWh battery pack. It is the most affordable variant of the EV priced at 74,999 (introductory and ex-showroom). This variant promises a range of 140 kilometres on a full charge. It is capable of sprinting 0-40 kmph in 3.4 seconds and has a top speed of 105 kmph.

2Ola Roadster X: 3.5 kWh

The mid-level variant of the Ola Roadster X is powered by a 3.5 kWh battery pack. This one is priced at 84,999 (introductory and ex-showroom). On the performance front, the mid-level variant offers slightly better range than the base variant at 196 kilometres on a full charge. The slightly bigger battery pack allows the electric bike to reach 0-40 kmph in 3.1 seconds and enables it to run at a top speed of 118 kmph.

3Ola Roadster X: 4.5 kWh

The 4.5 kWh variant is the top-end model of Ola Roadster X and it is priced at 94,999 (introductory and ex-showroom). The top-end model has the largest battery pack at 4.5 kWh and has a range of 252 kilometres on a full charge. It is capable of sprinting 0-40 kmph in 3.1 seconds at a top speed of 118 kmph, which is same as the 3.5 kWh variant.

Check out Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: 09 Feb 2025, 11:51 AM IST
TAGS: Ola Ola Electric Ola Roadster X Roadster X electric bike electric vehicle electric motorcycle EV electric mobility
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS