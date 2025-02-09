Ola Roadster X launched in India, challenges Revolt RV1. Variants explained

Ola Electric has recently launched its first-ever electric motorcycle, the Roadster X in India. Launched at a price range of ₹75,000 - ₹95,000 (introductory and ex-showroom), the Ola Roadster X comes as a commuter electric motorcycle in the Indian market and with this, the electric two-wheeler manufacturer aims to ramp up its share in a market where electric scooters have been dominating for quite long.

The Ola Roadster X comes available in a total of three variants, based on the battery pack choices. The three different battery pack versions of the Ola Roadster X are 2.5 kWh, 3.5 kWh, and 4.5 kWh. All three battery pack variants of the Ola Roadster X come powered by the same 7 kW mid-mounted motor.

On the suspension front, the Ola Roadster X gets a telescopic front fork and dual shock absorbers at the back. The bike rides on an 18-inch front and a 17-inch rear alloy wheel with tubeless tyres. It has a ground clearance of 180 mm. Each variant of the Ola Roadster X comes with a 4.3-inch LCD instrument console. It has features like Bluetooth connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation, reverse mode, and cruise control. All the variants get brake-by-wire, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), over-the-air (OTA) updates, and an all-LED lighting setup.

If you are planning to buy the Ola Roadster X electric motorcycle, here are all the variants explained to help in make a wise decision.