Ola Roadster X launched in India at 74,999. Gets up to 500 km range, riding modes, and more

The Ola Roadster X is the entry-level model from the Indian EV brand’s new line of e-motorcycles, and it has been launched in the market at a starting price of ₹74,999 (ex-showroom). This is the most affordable electric motorcycle from the brand and is positioned as a commuter with a sporty aesthetic. It is available with three battery pack options and offers a claimed range of up to 200 km range on a full charge.

With its aggressive pricing, Ola Electric aims to undercut much of the Roadster X’s ICE-powered 150 cc rivals. The base variant at ₹74,999 has a 2.5 kWh battery that is claimed to allow for a range of up to 140 km on a single charge. The mid-spec model fetches ₹84,999 and features a 3.5 kWh battery with a claimed single-charge range of 196 km. Priced at ₹95,999, the top-spec 4.5 kWh variant can offer a claimed single-charge range of 252 km.

The brand has also introduced new Roadster X+ which is offered with a 4.5 kWh battery and a 9.1 kWh battery. They are priced at ₹1.05 lakh and ₹1.55 lakh. These variants have a claimed range of 252 km and 501 km. All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, introductory.

Ola Roadster X: Features

The all-new electric motorcycle is equipped with a 4.3-inch LCD screen powered by the Ola MoveOS 5. With this, the Roadster X brings features such as turn-by-turn navigation, advanced regen, cruise control, TPMS, and OTA updates. It further features three riding modes – Sports, Normal, and Eco. The Roadster X+ comes equipped with energy insights, advanced regen, cruise control and reverse mode as well.

Ola Roadster X: Specifications

The Ola Roadster X is driven by a single electric motor that puts out 9.38 bhp of peak power across the range. With its three different battery pack options, it offers variable top speed. With the 2.5 kWh battery pack, the Roadster X tops out at 105 kmph, while the 3.5 kWh option promises a 118 kmph top speed. The range-topping 4.5 kWh and 91 kWh battery pack variants offer a top speed of 125 kmph.

The Roadster X comes riding on alloy wheels fitted with a front disc and rear drum brake setup. With this, Ola offers Combi Braking System (CBS) with brake-by-wire tech. The bike further features telescopic forks at the front and a set of dual shocks at the rear.

