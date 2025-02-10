Ola Electric bets big on Roadster X motorcycle, aims to propel EV adoption in India

Ola Electric launched its Roadster X electric motorcycle range in India. The Ola Roadster X and Roadster X+ models were introduced as the company's first electric motorcycles. The EV manufacturer expects the Roadster X series will boost EV adoption in the country over the coming years.

The Indian electric vehicle market has traditionally been dominated by the electric two-wheelers. In that segment, electric scooters have been holding the lion's share. While the demand and popularity of electric motorcycles have been there, the number of products remained few. Also, among the few electric motorcycles available in the Indian market, the majority are attributed to premium products. However, the Ola Roadster X series taps the lower-end commuter segment, which has the potential to drive further growth in the Indian electric two-wheeler market. This is why Ola Electric is betting big on the newly launched electric motorcycles.

Motorcycles make up about two-thirds of two-wheeler sales in India, while scooters form the rest. However, most electric two-wheelers sold in the country are scooters. Ola Electric estimates that electric vehicles make up about 20 per cent of scooter sales and less than one per cent of motorcycles.

Reuters has cited Ola Electric founder and Chairman Bhavish Aggarwal saying that electric motorcycles are likely to reach the level of penetration for scooters quickly. "It took 3-1/2 years to reach 20 per cent EV penetration for scooters; with motorcycles, we expect to achieve this in half or two-thirds the time," he reportedly said.

The company also believes that the Roadster X series will boost the pace of EV adoption in the Indian two-wheeler market as buyer awareness increases and the ecosystem develops. Increasing customer awareness about electric vehicles, along with an established sales and service network should help boost the adoption of electric motorcycles, said the Ola Electric boss.

Ola Roadster X series to start reaching consumers next month

Deliveries of the Ola Roadster X and Roadster X+ electric motorcycles are slated to commence by mid-March this year. The Ola Roadster X is available in three variants, depending on the battery pack options. The Roadster X gets battery pack choices including 2.5 kWh, 3.5 kWh and 4.5 kWh units. The Roadster X series is priced between ₹75,000 and ₹95,000 (introductory and ex-showroom). On the other hand, the Roadster X+ is available in two variants, with battery pack choices including 4.5 kWh and 9.1 kWh units.

