Booked an Ola Roadster X? Here's when the deliveries begin

Ola Electric is all set to start the deliveries of the Roadster X , electric motorcycle, from May 23. The production of the Roadster X was commenced in April at the FutureFactory, and it is already available at a few dealerships for the interested customers to check it out in person.

What are the variants of the Ola Roadster X?

The Ola Roadster X is offered in three distinct variants, each linked to various battery pack options. The available battery configurations for the Ola Roadster X include 2.5 kWh, 3.5 kWh, and 4.5 kWh. All variants, irrespective of the selected battery pack, utilize the same 7 kW mid-mounted motor.

Ola Roadster X: Entry-level variant

The base model of the Ola Roadster X is equipped with a 2.5 kWh battery pack, positioning it as the most economical choice in the lineup, with a price of ₹74,999 (introductory and ex-showroom). This variant provides a range of 140 kilometers on a complete charge and can accelerate from 0 to 40 km/h in 3.4 seconds, reaching a top speed of 105 km/h.

Roadster X deliveries starting this Friday! Excited to see customers experience our bike ❤️🏍️ — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) May 20, 2025

Ola Roadster X: Mid-spec variant

The mid-tier model features a 3.5 kWh battery pack and is available at an introductory ex-showroom price of ₹84,999. It offers an improved range of 196 kilometers on a full charge, surpassing the base model. This upgraded battery allows the model to accelerate from 0 to 40 km/h in just 3.1 seconds and achieve a maximum speed of 118 km/h.

Ola Roadster X: Top-spec variant

The premium variant of the Ola Roadster X is equipped with a 4.5 kWh battery pack and is priced at ₹94,999 (introductory and ex-showroom). This model boasts the largest battery capacity, enabling a range of 252 kilometres on a single charge. It can accelerate from 0 to 40 km/h in just 3.1 seconds and reaches a top speed of 118 km/h, which is comparable to the mid-range variant.

Also Read : Ola Electric working on six new electric two-wheelers, launch in post-Q2 FY26

Ola Roadster X: Hardware

The Ola Roadster X is fitted with a telescopic front fork and dual shock absorbers at the rear. The motorcycle is equipped with an 18-inch front alloy wheel and a 17-inch rear alloy wheel, both of which come with tubeless tyres. It offers a ground clearance of 180 mm.

Ola Roadster X: Features

Every variant of the Ola Roadster X is equipped with a 4.3-inch LCD instrument panel that offers features including Bluetooth connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation, reverse mode, and cruise control. Furthermore, all variants come with brake-by-wire technology and a tyre pressure monitoring system.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India, Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: