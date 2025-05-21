HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles Ola Roadster X Deliveries To Start From May 23

Booked an Ola Roadster X? Here's when the deliveries begin

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 21 May 2025, 15:29 PM
  • The Ola Roadster X offers three variants with battery packs of 2.5 kWh, 3.5 kWh, and 4.5 kWh. Prices start at 74,999, with ranges of 140 km, 196 km, and 252 km respectively. All models feature a 7 kW motor and an advanced LCD instrument panel.
Ola Roadster X has a range of between 140 and 252 km.
Ola Electric is all set to start the deliveries of the Roadster X, electric motorcycle, from May 23. The production of the Roadster X was commenced in April at the FutureFactory, and it is already available at a few dealerships for the interested customers to check it out in person.

What are the variants of the Ola Roadster X?

The Ola Roadster X is offered in three distinct variants, each linked to various battery pack options. The available battery configurations for the Ola Roadster X include 2.5 kWh, 3.5 kWh, and 4.5 kWh. All variants, irrespective of the selected battery pack, utilize the same 7 kW mid-mounted motor.

Ola Roadster X: Entry-level variant

The base model of the Ola Roadster X is equipped with a 2.5 kWh battery pack, positioning it as the most economical choice in the lineup, with a price of 74,999 (introductory and ex-showroom). This variant provides a range of 140 kilometers on a complete charge and can accelerate from 0 to 40 km/h in 3.4 seconds, reaching a top speed of 105 km/h.

Ola Roadster X: Mid-spec variant

The mid-tier model features a 3.5 kWh battery pack and is available at an introductory ex-showroom price of 84,999. It offers an improved range of 196 kilometers on a full charge, surpassing the base model. This upgraded battery allows the model to accelerate from 0 to 40 km/h in just 3.1 seconds and achieve a maximum speed of 118 km/h.

Ola Roadster X: Top-spec variant

The premium variant of the Ola Roadster X is equipped with a 4.5 kWh battery pack and is priced at 94,999 (introductory and ex-showroom). This model boasts the largest battery capacity, enabling a range of 252 kilometres on a single charge. It can accelerate from 0 to 40 km/h in just 3.1 seconds and reaches a top speed of 118 km/h, which is comparable to the mid-range variant.

Also Read : Ola Electric working on six new electric two-wheelers, launch in post-Q2 FY26

Ola Roadster X: Hardware

The Ola Roadster X is fitted with a telescopic front fork and dual shock absorbers at the rear. The motorcycle is equipped with an 18-inch front alloy wheel and a 17-inch rear alloy wheel, both of which come with tubeless tyres. It offers a ground clearance of 180 mm.

Ola Roadster X: Features

Every variant of the Ola Roadster X is equipped with a 4.3-inch LCD instrument panel that offers features including Bluetooth connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation, reverse mode, and cruise control. Furthermore, all variants come with brake-by-wire technology and a tyre pressure monitoring system.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India, Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: 21 May 2025, 15:29 PM IST
TAGS: Ola Ola Electric Roadster X electric vehicles EV

