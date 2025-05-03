Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles Ola Roadster X Deliveries Delayed Once Again, Will Now Begin Later This Month

Ola Roadster X deliveries delayed once again, will now begin later this month

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 03 May 2025, 14:58 PM
Follow us on:
The Bhavish Aggarwal-led company had originally promised deliveries from March onwards, but delayed them initially to April and now to May 2025.
The Ola Roadster X is the brand's maiden electric motorcycle that was first announced last year but has been delayed twice so far

Ola Electric has delayed the delivery of the Roadster X electric motorcycle. In a regulatory filing, Ola Electric announced that deliveries for its maiden electric bike will now begin in May, as against the previously promised timeline of April 2025. The Bhavish Aggarwal-led company had originally promised deliveries from March onwards, but delayed them by a month. This is the second delay for the Roadster X. It’s unclear if this will affect the arrival of the Roadster and Roadster Pro models, which also made their debuts alongside the X variant.

Ola Roadster X Deliveries Delayed

While Ola has not confirmed the same, several reports suggested the initial delay was due to the homologation process remaining incomplete on the Roadster X ahead of the originally promised delivery timeline. That said, the company claimed on April 11, 2025, that the first batch of Roadster X models had rolled out of the brand’s manufacturing facility.

Also Read : Ola Roadster X starts arriving at dealerships, deliveries to begin soon

Production of the Ola Roadster X commenced in April, according to the company

Ola Electric added 1,395 Roadster X bookings to its February sales data, even as deliveries were yet to take place. The move led to increased scrutiny from regulatory authorities. A recent report suggested SEBI was investigating Ola Electric for possible insider trading and suspicious related-party transactions. However, a recent clarification from the company called the report completely inaccurate.

A statement from Ola read, “We would like to bring to your attention that the story titled “Ola Electric Likely In SEBI Crosshairs Over Alleged Insider Trading" contains factual inaccuracies that could potentially harm the reputation of Ola Electric Mobility Limited. To clarify, the individual mentioned in media articles is an employee of Ola Electric Technologies Private Limited and holds ESOPs (Employee Stock Ownership Plans) of Ola Electric Mobility Limited. The trades referred were routine transactions involving shares acquired through exercising these ESOPs and not through the open market purchase."

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Ola Electric Roadster X
MaxSpeed Icon118 kmph
₹ 74,999 - 95,999
Compare View Offers
Ola Electric Roadster X+
MaxSpeed Icon125 kmph
₹ 1.05 - 1.55 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Ola Electric Roadster
MaxSpeed Icon194 kmph
₹ 1.05 - 1.40 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Ola Electric Roadster Pro
MaxSpeed Icon194 kmph
₹ 2 - 2.50 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Ola Electric S1 X 3 Gen
MaxSpeed Icon125 kmph
₹ 67,000 - 1.05 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Yamaha MT-15 V2
Engine Icon155.0 cc Mileage Icon56.87 kmpl
₹ 1.69 - 1.74 Lakhs
Compare View Offers

Ola Roadster X: Specifications & Prices

Ola has been accepting bookings for the Roadster X for a while now. We even told you that the Roadster X was spotted at dealerships, hinting at deliveries commencing soon. The entry-level commuter electric motorcycle is priced from 74,999 (ex-showroom) onwards, making it one of the most accessible e-bikes on sale.

The Ola Roadster X will be available in three variants. The base variant gets a 2.5 kWh battery with 140 km of range. The mid variant gets a 3.5 kWh battery with 196 km of range. The top variant gets a 4.5 kWh battery with 252 km of range. All three trims are powered by the same 7 kW (9.3 bhp) mid-drive mounted electric motor.

Check out Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: 03 May 2025, 14:58 PM IST
TAGS: Ola Roadster X Ola Roadster X Ola Electric
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS