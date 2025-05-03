Ola Roadster X deliveries delayed once again, will now begin later this month

Ola Electric has delayed the delivery of the Roadster X electric motorcycle. In a regulatory filing, Ola Electric announced that deliveries for its maiden electric bike will now begin in May, as against the previously promised timeline of April 2025. The Bhavish Aggarwal-led company had originally promised deliveries from March onwards, but delayed them by a month. This is the second delay for the Roadster X. It’s unclear if this will affect the arrival of the Roadster and Roadster Pro models, which also made their debuts alongside the X variant.

Ola Roadster X Deliveries Delayed

While Ola has not confirmed the same, several reports suggested the initial delay was due to the homologation process remaining incomplete on the Roadster X ahead of the originally promised delivery timeline. That said, the company claimed on April 11, 2025, that the first batch of Roadster X models had rolled out of the brand’s manufacturing facility.

Production of the Ola Roadster X commenced in April, according to the company

Ola Electric added 1,395 Roadster X bookings to its February sales data, even as deliveries were yet to take place. The move led to increased scrutiny from regulatory authorities. A recent report suggested SEBI was investigating Ola Electric for possible insider trading and suspicious related-party transactions. However, a recent clarification from the company called the report completely inaccurate.

A statement from Ola read, “We would like to bring to your attention that the story titled “Ola Electric Likely In SEBI Crosshairs Over Alleged Insider Trading" contains factual inaccuracies that could potentially harm the reputation of Ola Electric Mobility Limited. To clarify, the individual mentioned in media articles is an employee of Ola Electric Technologies Private Limited and holds ESOPs (Employee Stock Ownership Plans) of Ola Electric Mobility Limited. The trades referred were routine transactions involving shares acquired through exercising these ESOPs and not through the open market purchase."

Ola Roadster X: Specifications & Prices

Ola has been accepting bookings for the Roadster X for a while now. We even told you that the Roadster X was spotted at dealerships, hinting at deliveries commencing soon. The entry-level commuter electric motorcycle is priced from ₹74,999 (ex-showroom) onwards, making it one of the most accessible e-bikes on sale.

The Ola Roadster X will be available in three variants. The base variant gets a 2.5 kWh battery with 140 km of range. The mid variant gets a 3.5 kWh battery with 196 km of range. The top variant gets a 4.5 kWh battery with 252 km of range. All three trims are powered by the same 7 kW (9.3 bhp) mid-drive mounted electric motor.

