Ola Roadster X deliveries begin today

Updated on: 23 May 2025, 11:13 AM
  • The Ola Roadster X offers three variants with battery packs of 2.5 kWh, 3.5 kWh, and 4.5 kWh.
Ola Roadster will go on sale in three variants. (Twitter/@GowthamaSeenu)
Ola Electric will begin the deliveries of its first electric motorcycle, Roadster X today in the Indian market. The Roadster X is being produced at Ola Electric's FutureFactory and interested customers should be able to check out the electric motorcycle in person at the nearest authorised dealerships.

What are the features of the Ola Roadster X?

Each version of the Ola Roadster X is fitted with a 4.3-inch LCD instrument panel that provides features such as Bluetooth connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation, reverse mode, and cruise control.

In addition, all versions are equipped with brake-by-wire technology and a tyre pressure monitoring system.

What is the hardware of the Ola Roadster X?

The Ola Roadster X features a telescopic front fork and dual shock absorbers at the rear. This motorcycle is outfitted with an 18-inch front alloy wheel and a 17-inch rear alloy wheel, both of which are fitted with tubeless tyres. It provides a ground clearance of 180 mm.

The Ola Roadster X is the entry-level variant of the e-motorcycle series and it is priced starting from 74,999 (ex-showroom). The Roadster X is available with three battery pack options and promises 200 km of range on a single charge.

What are the variants of the Ola Roadster X?

The Ola Roadster X is available in three unique variants, each associated with different battery pack options. The battery configurations offered for the Ola Roadster X consist of 2.5 kWh, 3.5 kWh, and 4.5 kWh. Regardless of the chosen battery pack, all variants employ the same 7 kW mid-mounted motor.

What does the base variant of the Ola Roadster X offers?

The base model of the Ola Roadster X features a 2.5 kWh battery pack, making it the most cost-effective option in the series, priced at 74,999 (introductory and ex-showroom). This variant offers a range of 140 kilometers on a full charge and can accelerate from 0 to 40 km/h in 3.4 seconds, achieving a maximum speed of 105 km/h.

What does the mid-spec variant of the Ola Roadster X offers?

The mid-tier model is equipped with a 3.5 kWh battery pack and is offered at an initial ex-showroom price of 84,999. It provides an enhanced range of 196 kilometers on a complete charge, exceeding that of the base model. This enhanced battery enables the model to accelerate from 0 to 40 km/h in merely 3.1 seconds and reach a top speed of 118 km/h.

What does the top-spec variant of the Ola Roadster X offers?

The Ola Roadster X's premium variant features a 4.5 kWh battery pack and is available at a price of 94,999 (introductory and ex-showroom). This model is distinguished by its largest battery capacity, allowing for a range of 252 kilometres on a single charge. It can accelerate from 0 to 40 km/h in merely 3.1 seconds and achieves a maximum speed of 118 km/h, which is similar to that of the mid-range variant.

23 May 2025
