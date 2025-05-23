Ola Roadster X deliveries begin today
- The Ola Roadster X offers three variants with battery packs of 2.5 kWh, 3.5 kWh, and 4.5 kWh.
Ola Roadster will go on sale in three variants.
Ola Electric will begin the deliveries of its first electric motorcycle, Roadster X today in the Indian market. The Roadster X is being produced at Ola Electric's FutureFactory and interested customers should be able to check out the electric motorcycle in person at the nearest authorised dealerships.
