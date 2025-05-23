HT Auto
Ola Roadster X deliveries begin today

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 23 May 2025, 10:05 AM
  • The Ola Roadster X offers three variants with battery packs of 2.5 kWh, 3.5 kWh, and 4.5 kWh.
Ola Roadster will go on sale in three variants. (Twitter/@GowthamaSeenu)
Ola Roadster will go on sale in three variants.
Ola Electric will begin the deliveries of its first electric motorcycle, Roadster X today in the Indian market. The Roadster X is being produced at Ola Electric's FutureFactory and interested customers should be able to check out the electric motorcycle in person at the nearest authorised dealerships.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India, Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

