Ola Roadster X+: An electric bike with more than 500 km range. Can it conquer rivals?

Ola Roadster X+ premium electric motorcycle was recently launched with a claimed maximum range of 501 km per charge in India. Ola introduced the Roadster X+ alongside the more affordable and commute-friendly model, the Roadster X. Each variant in this Roadster X series is built on Ola’s modular motorcycle platform.

The Ola Roadster X+ is available in two battery capacities which also affect the manufacturer's range claims. The smaller 4.5 kWh option offers a maximum range of 252 km (claimed), whereas the larger 9.1 kWh battery pack is slated to offer up to 501 km (claimed) of range.

Ola Roadster X+: Performance

The Roadster X+ in both 4.5 and 9.1 kWh capacities gets an 11 kW motor, allowing it to achieve a top speed of 125 kmph and accelerate from 0 to 40 kmph in 2.7 seconds. The mid-drive motor is integrated with a Motor Control Unit (MCU) to enhance power efficiency.

Ola Roadster X+: Features

The Roadster series features brake-by-wire technology with a single-channel ABS ensuring superior braking control and efficiency. The manufacturer has used flat cables instead of traditional wiring harnesses for space efficiency, weight reduction and improved thermal performance.

Other features include a 4.3-inch LCD with USB connectivity which provides essential ride information and basic smart features. The rider can also choose from three riding modes namely Sport, Normal and Eco to suit one's own preferences. Additionally, the battery is also certified with an IP67 waterproof and dustproof rating for longevity and reliability in varied riding conditions.

Ola Roadster X+: Pricing and colour options

The Roadster X+ caters to budget-conscious buyers as well as those seeking longer ranges. The introductory pricing for the 4.5 kWh variant starts at ₹1,04,999, whereas the Roadster X+ with a 9.1kWh battery costs ₹1,54,999.

The motorcycles will be available in Industrial Silver, Anthracite, Stellar Blue, Pine Green, and Ceramic White.

Ola Roadster X+: Availability and deliveries

Deliveries for the Roadster series are expected to commence in mid-March 2025. Potential buyers can expect further details regarding test rides and service networks in the coming weeks.

