Ola Roadster X+ aims to be an EV alternative for even 350 cc motorcycles. Here are your other key options

Ola Electric recently launched its Roadster X range of electric bikes. While the Ola Roadster X is the affordable commuter, the Roadster X+ is the performance-focused model. The Ola Roadster X+ comes priced between ₹1.05 lakh and ₹1.55 lakh (introductory and ex-showroom). With the introductory pricing ending on February 11, prices of the Roadster X+ will shoot up by ₹15,000.

Available in two battery pack choices: 4.5 kWh and 9.1 kWh, the Ola Roadster X+ electric motorcycle promises a range between up to 252 kilometres and up to 501 kilometres, respectively. Both the variants come powered by an 11 kW mid-mounted electric motor, with a promised top speed of 125 kmph. Ola Electric is aiming big with the Roadster range of motorcycles.

Despite being an electric motorcycle, the Ola Roadster X+ electric bike aims to challenge some of the well-capable ICE-powered motorcycles in India. At least the pricing of this motorcycle suggests so.

If you are planning to buy the Ola Roadster X+ but are feeling sceptical about owning an electric motorcycle, here are your ICE options to consider that come cheaper than this.