Ola Roadster X+ aims to be an EV alternative for even 350 cc motorcycles. Here are your other key options

Ola Electric recently launched its Roadster X range of electric bikes. While the Ola Roadster X is the affordable commuter, the Roadster X+ is the performance-focused model. The Ola Roadster X+ comes priced between ₹1.05 lakh and ₹1.55 lakh (introductory and ex-showroom). With the introductory pricing ending on February 11, prices of the Roadster X+ will shoot up by ₹15,000.
Available in two battery pack choices: 4.5 kWh and 9.1 kWh, the Ola Roadster X+ electric motorcycle promises a range between up to 252 kilometres and up to 501 kilometres, respectively. Both the variants come powered by an 11 kW mid-mounted electric motor, with a promised top speed of 125 kmph. Ola Electric is aiming big with the Roadster range of motorcycles.
Despite being an electric motorcycle, the Ola Roadster X+ electric bike aims to challenge some of the well-capable ICE-powered motorcycles in India. At least the pricing of this motorcycle suggests so.
If you are planning to buy the Ola Roadster X+ but are feeling sceptical about owning an electric motorcycle, here are your ICE options to consider that come cheaper than this.
Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is a retro-themed roadster motorcycle, powered by a 349 cc engine. Priced between ₹1.50 lakh and ₹1.74 lakh (ex-showroom), the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 comes with a lower riding stance thanks to a low-siting seat height. The motorcycle comes as a perfect machine for regular commuting in and around the city as well as highway rides.
The Honda Unicorn is another viable ICE alternative to the Ola Roadster X+. Priced at ₹1.19 lakh (ex-showroom), the Honda Unicorn is available in a single variant. The motorcycle comes as a popular offering in the 160 cc segment of the Indian two-wheeler market. Powering the Unicorn is a 162.71 cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine that is paired with a five-speed gearbox. It promises up to 60 kmpl of fuel economy.
The TVS Raider 125 is another viable alternative in this list. Priced between ₹85,010 and ₹1.04 lakh (ex-showroom), the TVS Raider comes as a 125 cc commuter motorcycle that can be used for regular commuting in and around the city. The motorcycle promises a balance between performance and fuel economy.
