Ola Roadster X+ aims to be an EV alternative for even 350 cc motorcycles. Here are your other key options

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 11 Feb 2025, 11:48 AM
  • Ola Roadster X+ aims to become a viable pure electric alternative against some of the popular internal combustion engine-powered motorcycles.
Ola Roadster X+ aims to become a viable pure electric alternative against some of the popular 350 cc internal combustion engine-powered motorcycles.

Ola Electric recently launched its Roadster X range of electric bikes. While the Ola Roadster X is the affordable commuter, the Roadster X+ is the performance-focused model. The Ola Roadster X+ comes priced between 1.05 lakh and 1.55 lakh (introductory and ex-showroom). With the introductory pricing ending on February 11, prices of the Roadster X+ will shoot up by 15,000.

Available in two battery pack choices: 4.5 kWh and 9.1 kWh, the Ola Roadster X+ electric motorcycle promises a range between up to 252 kilometres and up to 501 kilometres, respectively. Both the variants come powered by an 11 kW mid-mounted electric motor, with a promised top speed of 125 kmph. Ola Electric is aiming big with the Roadster range of motorcycles.

Despite being an electric motorcycle, the Ola Roadster X+ electric bike aims to challenge some of the well-capable ICE-powered motorcycles in India. At least the pricing of this motorcycle suggests so.

If you are planning to buy the Ola Roadster X+ but are feeling sceptical about owning an electric motorcycle, here are your ICE options to consider that come cheaper than this.

1Royal Enfield Hunter 350

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is a retro-themed roadster motorcycle, powered by a 349 cc engine. Priced between 1.50 lakh and 1.74 lakh (ex-showroom), the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 comes with a lower riding stance thanks to a low-siting seat height. The motorcycle comes as a perfect machine for regular commuting in and around the city as well as highway rides.

2Honda Unicorn

The Honda Unicorn is another viable ICE alternative to the Ola Roadster X+. Priced at 1.19 lakh (ex-showroom), the Honda Unicorn is available in a single variant. The motorcycle comes as a popular offering in the 160 cc segment of the Indian two-wheeler market. Powering the Unicorn is a 162.71 cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine that is paired with a five-speed gearbox. It promises up to 60 kmpl of fuel economy.

3TVS Raider 125

The TVS Raider 125 is another viable alternative in this list. Priced between 85,010 and 1.04 lakh (ex-showroom), the TVS Raider comes as a 125 cc commuter motorcycle that can be used for regular commuting in and around the city. The motorcycle promises a balance between performance and fuel economy.

