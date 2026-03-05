Ola Roadster prices drop to ₹79,999, more offers on S1 Pro and S1 Pro+

Indian electric automaker, Ola Electric has recently announced a price reduction on its Roadster lineup. The Ola Roadster now has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹79,999 while the Ola Roaster+ has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹1.09 lakh. The price reduction of the electric bike has been attributed to the company’s Holi Mahotsav campaign, making the Roadster more appealing to customers.

Ola Roadster and Roadster+: Battery Options

The Ola Roadster is powered by three different battery packs: a 2.5 kWH, a 3.5 kWH and a 4.5 KWH battery pack. The latter two (3.5 kWH and 4.5 kWH) models have been priced at ₹92,999 and ₹99,999. Meanwhile, the Ola Roadster+ is powered by two battery packs: a 4.5 kWH and a 9.1 kWH battery pack, priced at ₹1.09 lakh and ₹1.89 lakh (both prices are ex-showroom), respectively.

Festive Offers from Ola

The Indian electric automaker has reduced the price as part of its greater promotional effort during the festival of colours, Holi. In addition to that, the company further launched a limited-time offer wherein customers could buy a limited number of vehicles at exclusive festive prices during a 90-minute window over two days called ‘Muhrat Mahotsav’.

Not only that, but the company offered an extra benefit of ₹5,000 for its existing customers during the ‘Muhrat’ period. Notably, Ola Electric offered a simultaneous offer on scooters that included an 8-year extended warranty on limited S1 and S1 Pro+ models during the limited-time of the campaign, thus making the offers not exclusive to only the electric bikes but across the range of its two-wheeler product portfolio.

More offers from Ola

New Customers transitioning from old scooter models can avail themselves of advantages worth up to ₹50,000 on the latest Generation S1 electric scooter range and the Roadster motorcycles, while current owners who purchase another Ola vehicle under the same registered name are eligible for benefits of up to ₹20,000, including cashback and software enhancements via the MoveOS platform.

