Ola Roadster Electric Motorcycle: Top 5 Key Technical Facts You Should Know

Ola Roadster electric motorcycle: Top 5 key technical facts you should know

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 18 Aug 2024, 14:00 PM
The Ola Roadster is the mid-spec electric motorcycle from the Roadster series with prices ranging from ₹1.05 lakh to ₹1.40 lakh (ex-showroom).

Ola Electric finally launched its first-ever much-awaited and much-hyped electric motorcycle. The Ola Electric introduced three different electric motorcycles under the Roadster series, which are - Roadster X, Roadster and Roadster Pro. The three different Ola Roadster series motorcycles come with varying battery capacity, performance, and features.

The mid-spec model in the series is the Ola Roadster with prices ranging from 1.05 lakh to 1.40 lakh (ex-showroom). With these electric motorcycles, the ride-hailing aggregator transformed into electric two-wheeler giant is now aiming to grab a larger chunk of the rapidly bulging electric two-wheeler market in India.

If you are planning to buy the Ola Roadster, here are some key facts about the electric motorcycle you should know.

1Ola Roadster: Three battery options

The Ola Roadster electric motorcycle comes available in three different battery options, which are 3.5 kWh, 4.5 kWh and 6 kWh. Depending on these three different battery pack options, the Ola Roadster offers variable range and performance. The smallest battery pack takes 4.6 hours to be charged from 0-80 per cent, while the 4.5 kWh battery pack and 6 kWh battery pack take 5.9 hours and 7.9 hours to be topped up from 0-80 per cent.

 

2Ola Roadster: 7-inch touchscreen

The Ola Roadster comes with a 7-inch touchscreen display that shows a wide range of information about the motorcycle's instruments and navigation. Also, the touchscreen display allows the rider to control an array of functions from the panel.

3Ola Roadster: Maximum power

Ola Roadster electric motorcycle draws energy from an electric motor that is capable of churning out 17.4 bhp peak power. The electric motor comes paired with the battery pack. This electric motor is decently powerful to propel the motorcycle through congested urban traffic and on highways.

4Ola Roadster: Range

The Ola Roadster is capable of running a maximum range of up to 248 kilometres on a single charge, depending on the battery pack onboard. the 6 kWh battery pack variant promises up to 248 kilometres, while the 3.5 kWh and 4.5 kWh battery pack versions are capable of running up to 151 kilometres and 190 kilometres on a full charge. 

5Ola Roadster: Top speed

The Ola Roadster electric motorcycle's 4.5 kWh and 6 kWh battery pack variants are capable of running at a top speed of 126 kmph. On the other hand, the 3.5 kWh battery pack variant is capable of running at a top speed of 116 kmph.

