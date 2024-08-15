Ola Roadster electric motorcycle launched at 74,999, bookings open

Ola Electric has launched its range of electric motorcycles in the Indian market. They are based on the Roadster concept which was showcased last year. The lineup consists of three motorcycles - Roadster X, Roadster and Roadster Pro. They are priced at ₹74,999, ₹1,04,999, and ₹1,99,999 respectively. All prices are ex-showroom. The bookings for the new electric motorcycles are open and deliveries will begin in January 2025.

Speaking at the event, Bhavish Aggarwal, Founder and CMD, Ola Electric, said, “Today, 2/3rd of India’s 2W market consists of motorcycles, and with Ola’s entry into this segment, EV penetration is poised to further accelerate in the Indian 2W segment. We have already been successful in accelerating the EV adoption in the scooter segment, and with our futuristic portfolio of products, we are now focused on supercharging the EV penetration through our motorcycles. Coupled with the integration of our cells in our vehicles starting early next year, we are determined to chart a new course for mass EV adoption across India."

First Published Date: