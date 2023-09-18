Ola Electric's MoveOS 4 starts to roll out in beta version. Check new features

Ola Electric has started to roll out MoveOS 4 software update in beta version to its customers. The Bengaluru-based EV maker had announced that the new software updates will be rolled out for its electric scooters from September 15. The MoveOS 4 will come with several new features, some of which were captured in the beta version and shared by users on social media. The official rollout of the MoveOS 4 software update is expected to take place some time next month.

The images and videos of the Ola MoveOS 4 shows the Ola Maps navigation feature in detail. Ola Electric will be offering its in-built navigation besides the MapMyIndia navigation tool to its customers. Ola Electric claims the Ola Maps will rival Google Maps, the most common navigation app used in vehicles. It offers features like details of surrounding locations, expected time of arrival, alternative routes among others.

Ola Electric launched the Ola Maps after the EV maker acquired GeoSpoc – a geo-analytics solutions provider, delivering niche location-based solutions, services and products. The Ola Maps uses satellite imagery and visual feeds from its network on-ground to come up with the navigation feature.

Besides Ola Maps, the MoveOS 4 software update will also offer new features like Advanced Scooter Control, Temper Detection of the rider, Hill Descent Control, Concert Mode and alert if a rider is detected to have fallen off the vehicle. It will also support biometric app lock so it would require the rider to use their face or finger to open the application. Ola will also be offering application widgets and cruise control in Eco riding mode.

Ola Electric scooters updated with MoveOS 4 software will also get features like personalised proximity, auto turn indicator cut-off, new trip meters, headphone control for music and call, take-me-home lights and favourite contacts. The MoveOS 4 app will also come with updated look offering features like a Dark Mode, multiple level of vehicle regeneration, calls setting and vacation mode.

