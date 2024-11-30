Ola Gig launched at 39,999, deliveries start in 2025: Key highlights you should know

Ola Electric expanded its electric two-wheeler lineup with the launch of two new models, out of which, the new Ola Gig range is, as the name suggests, aimed at gig workers. Ola's new models feature a new, removable battery pack that can be used as a portable home inverter. Removable batteries are more convenient to use than fixed batteries. Users with fixed batteries must find a charging station or socket to recharge their portable charger. In contrast, users can quickly remove and recharge replaceable batteries at home or work. At charging stations, users can swap a dead battery with a charged one, usually in a matter of minutes.

The Ola Gig joins the company’s e-scooter portfolio with two variants aimed at different workloads. While the base model caters to those working for short trips, the top-spec Gig+ model is aimed at being suitable for longer distances with heavier payloads. If you are interested in the Ola Gig e-scooter, here are some key highlights that you should consider: